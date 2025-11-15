PM Kisan Yojana Update: Govt Confirms ₹2,000 Credit on November 19 – How Farmers Can Verify Account & Payment Status

Central Government has announced that the 21st installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana will be credited to farmers’ bank accounts on November 19th. Eligible farmers receive ₹6,000 annually, paid in three installments of ₹2,000 each. This next transfer is said to benefit crores of farmers across the country.

An announcement from the Government

A government announcement recently stated they have completed all verification processes and will provide the installments directly to the beneficiary’s bank account. Eligible farmers will be provided the installments temporarily, without delay, regardless of whether they have completed e-KYC, verified their land records, or linked land records to bank accounts.

How to Check PM Kisan Beneficiary Status

Farmers can check to see whether their installment was approved using the following steps:

Visit website: pmkisan.gov.in

Click on “Know Your Status” or “Beneficiary Status”

Enter your registered mobile phone number, Aadhaar number, or bank account number

Submit the form to check the status of the installment.

On the page you can see if the installment is processed, pending, or whether the documents have issues.

How to Check If Money Has Reached the Bank

Farmers can check that they have received the ₹2,000 disbursement in one of the following ways:

Check bank SMS alerts

Check your passbook entry at your nearest bank branch

Check your mobile banking or internet banking

If you are unsure about your entitlement for the ₹2000 then visit the nearest CSC centre

Who will not get their installment?

Farmers who have not completed:

e-KYC

Land record updating

Correction of bank account details (especially discrepancies with the name or IFSC)

may have delays.

Farmers should check and finish any outstanding verification promptly, so that they receive future installments. The disbursement on November 19 will help to provide relief and financial support for the Rabi cropping season.

Information is based on government updates and may vary depending on individual eligibility and verification status. Beneficiaries should cross-check details on the official PM Kisan portal.