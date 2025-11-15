LIVE TV
Home > India > PM Kisan Yojana Update: Govt Confirms ₹2,000 Credit on November 19 – How Farmers Can Verify Account & Payment Status

The government has confirmed that the 21st installment of PM Kisan will be credited to eligible farmers’ accounts on November 19. Beneficiaries can verify payment status online through Aadhaar or mobile login.

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: November 15, 2025 10:43:34 IST

Central Government has announced that the 21st installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana will be credited to farmers’ bank accounts on November 19th. Eligible farmers receive ₹6,000 annually, paid in three installments of ₹2,000 each. This next transfer is said to benefit crores of farmers across the country.

An announcement from the Government

A government announcement recently stated they have completed all verification processes and will provide the installments directly to the beneficiary’s bank account. Eligible farmers will be provided the installments temporarily, without delay, regardless of whether they have completed e-KYC, verified their land records, or linked land records to bank accounts.

How to Check PM Kisan Beneficiary Status

Farmers can check to see whether their installment was approved using the following steps:

  • Visit website: pmkisan.gov.in
  • Click on “Know Your Status” or “Beneficiary Status”
  • Enter your registered mobile phone number, Aadhaar number, or bank account number
  • Submit the form to check the status of the installment.
  • On the page you can see if the installment is processed, pending, or whether the documents have issues.

How to Check If Money Has Reached the Bank

Farmers can check that they have received the ₹2,000 disbursement in one of the following ways:

  • Check bank SMS alerts
  • Check your passbook entry at your nearest bank branch
  • Check your mobile banking or internet banking
  • If you are unsure about your entitlement for the ₹2000 then visit the nearest CSC centre

Who will not get their installment?

Farmers who have not completed:

  • e-KYC
  • Land record updating
  • Correction of bank account details (especially discrepancies with the name or IFSC)

may have delays.

Farmers should check and finish any outstanding verification promptly, so that they receive future installments. The disbursement on November 19 will help to provide relief and financial support for the Rabi cropping season.

Information is based on government updates and may vary depending on individual eligibility and verification status. Beneficiaries should cross-check details on the official PM Kisan portal.

First published on: Nov 15, 2025 10:43 AM IST
QUICK LINKS