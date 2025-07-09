LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Anti-semitism Buck Moon Barbie doll bangladesh National Weather Service Brooklyn mosque amazon donald trump Anti-semitism Buck Moon Barbie doll bangladesh National Weather Service Brooklyn mosque amazon donald trump Anti-semitism Buck Moon Barbie doll bangladesh National Weather Service Brooklyn mosque amazon donald trump Anti-semitism Buck Moon Barbie doll bangladesh National Weather Service Brooklyn mosque amazon
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Anti-semitism Buck Moon Barbie doll bangladesh National Weather Service Brooklyn mosque amazon donald trump Anti-semitism Buck Moon Barbie doll bangladesh National Weather Service Brooklyn mosque amazon donald trump Anti-semitism Buck Moon Barbie doll bangladesh National Weather Service Brooklyn mosque amazon donald trump Anti-semitism Buck Moon Barbie doll bangladesh National Weather Service Brooklyn mosque amazon
Home > India > Bihar Bandh: Chakka Jaam, Mahagathbandhan Protest, Rail Operation Disturbed

Bihar Bandh: Chakka Jaam, Mahagathbandhan Protest, Rail Operation Disturbed

The impact of the Bihar bandh called by the opposition was seen on the East Central Railway Zone, protests in front of trains at 17 railway stations so far, no news of violence so far

Bihar Bandh, Chakka Jaam, Mahagathbandhan Protest

Published By: Manohar Kesari
Last Updated: July 9, 2025 13:47:09 IST

The impact of the Bihar bandh and chakka jam on the call of Rashtriya Janata Dal, Congress and other Mahagathbandhan parties and independent MP from Purnea Pappu Yadav on Wednesday, July 9, was seen on rail traffic in Bihar.

This protest was against the voter revision program SIR being run by the Election Commission. The impact of the Bihar bandh was seen at many stations of the East Central Railway Zone where trains were stopped and workers of 6 opposition parties were seen protesting on the tracks and platforms.

According to Railway Ministry officials, protests were held at a total of 17 railway stations, in which trains were stopped at 3 railway stations. Due to this protest, the service of 10 trains was affected.  These trains were delayed from 5 minutes to 45 minutes due to which the passengers had to face a lot of problems, whereas, it is a rule that no one can disrupt the rail services.

 Let us know where the protests took place in front of trains and for how long the train service was disrupted:-

Sl. Division Station/Place Train Time How long was it stopped Situation of the protest

1-Samastipur Narpatganj 13211 06:00 – 06:02 2 minutes  Sloganeering in front of the engine, 20-25 people

2 -Samastipur Darbhanga (unspecified) 06:10 – 06:23 13 minutes Sloganeering, 20-25 people

3-Danapur Bihiya 12392 05:50 – 06:05 15 minutes Flags and banners in front of the train, 40-50 people

4 -Danapur Bihiya 12333 06:13 – 06:23 10 minutes Sloganeering in front of the engine

5- DDU Gaya (unspecified) 06:10 – 06:20 10 minutes in front of the engine  Protest, operations not affected

6- Samastipur Dauram Madhepura 75258 07:10 – 07:15 5 minutes protest in front of engine

7- Samastipur Madhubani 14673 08:05 – 08:20 15 minutes flag-banner in front of engine, sloganeering

8- Samastipur Darbhanga 12565 07:57 – 08:18 21 minutes flag-banner in circulating area, 40-50 people

9- Danapur Ara (unspecified) 08:15 – 09:10 55 minutes protest in front of engine, 80-100 people

10- Samastipur Therabitiya 63378 07:33 – 07:50 17 minutes protest, 15-20 people

11- Danapur Secretariat 63214  08:53 – Demonstration on platform, 80-100 people

12- Samastipur Darbhanga Gate No.  26 12565 08:20 – 09:00 40 minutes sloganeering, 40-50 people

13- DDU Rafiganj – 08:25 – 08:30 5 minutes sloganeering in circulating area, 30-40 people

14- Samastipur Parsa Bariyari 63379 08:48 – 09:08 20 minutes demonstration with flags and banners

15 Jhajha Danapur – 10:47 – sloganeering, 30-40 people

16- Samastipur Jaynagar – 09:45 – sloganeering, 30-40 people

17- Sonpur Khagaria – 10:30 – 10:50 20 minutes demonstration with flags and banners by 7-8 people

In this case, ECR officials say that during their protest, till now there has been no vandalism of railway properties anywhere,  There is no news of arson or any violence. Apart from this, railway officials are constantly monitoring the entire situation and are informing the Railway Ministry about every situation.

Tags: biharBihar Bandhpatnarahul gandhiTejswi Yadav

More News

Indian Air Force Fighter Jet Crashes In Rajasthan’s Ratangarh, Two Reported Dead
Bihar Bandh: Chakka Jaam, Mahagathbandhan Protest, Rail Operation Disturbed
Donald Trump At A Pre-Election Fundraiser Claimed He Warned Putin He’d ‘Bomb Sh*t Out Of Moscow’ If Russia Invaded Ukraine: Report
FATF Reveals Decentralized Terror Networks, State-Sponsored Terrorism Trends
Guru Purnima 2025: Date, Timings, And Significance Of The Sacred Day
Donald Trump Announces 50% Tariff On Copper, Warns Of 200% Levy On Pharmaceuticals: What It Means For India
What Music Did 90s Youth Listen To? Old Video On Instagram Evokes Nostalgia
Asian Paints Shares Gain Over 1 % Following Rating Upgrades by HSBC,Jefferies
Gujarat Bridge Collapse Kills Nine, Vehicles Plunge Into Mahi River
Samsung Q2 Operating Profit Drops 56% As Trade Restrictions And Tariffs Weigh On Revenue

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?