Bihar Bandh: Chakka Jaam, Mahagathbandhan Protest, Rail Operation Disturbed

The impact of the Bihar bandh and chakka jam on the call of Rashtriya Janata Dal, Congress and other Mahagathbandhan parties and independent MP from Purnea Pappu Yadav on Wednesday, July 9, was seen on rail traffic in Bihar.

This protest was against the voter revision program SIR being run by the Election Commission. The impact of the Bihar bandh was seen at many stations of the East Central Railway Zone where trains were stopped and workers of 6 opposition parties were seen protesting on the tracks and platforms.

According to Railway Ministry officials, protests were held at a total of 17 railway stations, in which trains were stopped at 3 railway stations. Due to this protest, the service of 10 trains was affected. These trains were delayed from 5 minutes to 45 minutes due to which the passengers had to face a lot of problems, whereas, it is a rule that no one can disrupt the rail services.

Let us know where the protests took place in front of trains and for how long the train service was disrupted:-

Sl. Division Station/Place Train Time How long was it stopped Situation of the protest

1-Samastipur Narpatganj 13211 06:00 – 06:02 2 minutes Sloganeering in front of the engine, 20-25 people

2 -Samastipur Darbhanga (unspecified) 06:10 – 06:23 13 minutes Sloganeering, 20-25 people

3-Danapur Bihiya 12392 05:50 – 06:05 15 minutes Flags and banners in front of the train, 40-50 people

4 -Danapur Bihiya 12333 06:13 – 06:23 10 minutes Sloganeering in front of the engine

5- DDU Gaya (unspecified) 06:10 – 06:20 10 minutes in front of the engine Protest, operations not affected

6- Samastipur Dauram Madhepura 75258 07:10 – 07:15 5 minutes protest in front of engine

7- Samastipur Madhubani 14673 08:05 – 08:20 15 minutes flag-banner in front of engine, sloganeering

8- Samastipur Darbhanga 12565 07:57 – 08:18 21 minutes flag-banner in circulating area, 40-50 people

9- Danapur Ara (unspecified) 08:15 – 09:10 55 minutes protest in front of engine, 80-100 people

10- Samastipur Therabitiya 63378 07:33 – 07:50 17 minutes protest, 15-20 people

11- Danapur Secretariat 63214 08:53 – Demonstration on platform, 80-100 people

12- Samastipur Darbhanga Gate No. 26 12565 08:20 – 09:00 40 minutes sloganeering, 40-50 people

13- DDU Rafiganj – 08:25 – 08:30 5 minutes sloganeering in circulating area, 30-40 people

14- Samastipur Parsa Bariyari 63379 08:48 – 09:08 20 minutes demonstration with flags and banners

15 Jhajha Danapur – 10:47 – sloganeering, 30-40 people

16- Samastipur Jaynagar – 09:45 – sloganeering, 30-40 people

17- Sonpur Khagaria – 10:30 – 10:50 20 minutes demonstration with flags and banners by 7-8 people

In this case, ECR officials say that during their protest, till now there has been no vandalism of railway properties anywhere, There is no news of arson or any violence. Apart from this, railway officials are constantly monitoring the entire situation and are informing the Railway Ministry about every situation.