Home > India > Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Announces Free Electricity, AAP Leader Credited Kejriwal For Bringing Fundamental Changes In Politics

Ahead of the assembly elections, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday announced free electricity for all domestic consumers up to 125 units, starting from August 1, 2025. This is the latest in the series of Bihar Government’s attempts to woo voters ahead of polls. On July 16, 2025, Kumar has directed officials to expedite the teacher recruitment process.

Nitish Kumar (Credit - X)

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Last Updated: July 17, 2025 20:43:07 IST

Months before the assembly elections, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday announced free electricity for all domestic consumers up to 125 units, starting from August 1, 2025. This is the latest in the series of Bihar Government’s attempts to woo voters ahead of polls.

In a post in Hindi on ‘X’, Bihar CM said, “We have been providing electricity to everyone at affordable rates from the beginning. We have now decided that, starting from August 1, 2025, and effective for the July bill, all domestic consumers in the state will not have to pay for electricity up to 125 units.”

“The move will benefit 16.7 million families in the state. In the next three years, with the consent of all these domestic consumers, solar power plants will be installed on their rooftops or at nearby public places, “he added.

AAP Leader Credited Kejriwal For Bringing Fundamental Change In India’s Politics

After the Bihar government’s announcement of providing free electricity, AAP leader Anurag Dhandha credited former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for the decision and stated that he has brought “fundamental” change in India’s politics.

Dhandha stated that due to Arvind Kejriwal, facilities like electricity, water, schools, and hospitals became election issues.

Earlier, Nitish Kumar Directed To Expedite Teacher Recruitment Process

Keeping eye on the assembly elections, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar is making announcements. On July 16, 2025, he directed the Education Department to promptly assess vacancies for teachers in government schools and initiate the process for conducting the Teacher Recruitment Examination (TRE) 4. 

Earlier on July 9, Kumar reaffirmed his government’s commitment to women’s empowerment, announcing that 35 per cent reservation will be provided exclusively for women who are permanent residents of Bihar, following the Cabinet’s approval on July 8.

ALSO READ: Nitish Kumar Directs Teachers Vacancies Assessment: Know Who Is Eligible For 35 Percent Women Reservation In Bihar

 

Tags: Bihar assembly pollFree electricity in BiharNitish Kumar

