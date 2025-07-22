LIVE TV
Home > India > Bihar Election 2025: Five Reasons Why Bihar's Youth Could Decide The Poll Outcome This Time

Bihar Election 2025: Five Reasons Why Bihar’s Youth Could Decide The Poll Outcome This Time

Bihar is heading into a high-stakes assembly election in 2025, with the state’s restless youth poised to play kingmaker. Over half of young voters are disillusioned with the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government, citing unemployment as their top concern. As caste politics gives way to issue-based anger, Bihar’s next mandate may belong to its youngest voices.

Bihar 2025 polls: Youth voters may decide Nitish Kumar's fate as unemployment fuels anti-incumbency sentiment. Phot/X.
Bihar 2025 polls: Youth voters may decide Nitish Kumar's fate as unemployment fuels anti-incumbency sentiment. Phot/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last Updated: July 22, 2025 05:05:58 IST

Bihar is gearing up for the 2025 assembly polls set to be held later this year. The election will decide Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s future in politics, and all eyes are now on the state’s youth as they seem to hold the key to this election. With over 55% of voters aged 25-34 expressing strong anti-incumbency, young Biharis could emerge as the single most decisive force in shaping the outcome, according to a fresh survey by VoteVibe. 

In a state where youth disillusionment meets political ambition, Bihar 2025 is shaping up to be a generational contest. Here are 5 reasons why the voice of the youth matters more than ever this time:

1. A Rising Tide of Discontent

More than 55.5% of Bihar’s youth (25-34 age group) say they are unhappy with the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government. Unemployment tops their list of grievances. This has the potential to become the epicenter of a likely political upheaval.

2. Jobs, Not Jaat-Paat

The VoteVibe analysis titled “State Vibe – Bihar Elections 2025” shows 49.5% of all voters rank unemployment as their top issue. The concern is far higher among young voters. Their frustration signals a shift away from caste-based loyalties towards issue-based voting, which could change traditional electoral equations.

Also Read: Giriraj Singh Slams Opposition For Raising Questions On Bihar SIR

3. Youth Rejection of Sitting MLAs

A staggering 69.2% of voters in the 25-34 age group say they will not vote for their current MLAs if they contest again. This dissatisfaction could lead to an unprecedented churn in Bihar’s political landscape.

4. Tejashwi Yadav’s Youth Appeal

At 32.1%, Tejashwi Yadav is the most preferred chief ministerial candidate among younger voters, outpacing Nitish Kumar. His promise of “10 lakh jobs” in 2020 still resonates with a generation seeking employment and change.

5. Jan Suraj’s Wildcard Factor

Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraj is quietly gaining traction among first-time voters and young professionals. With 10-14% support statewide, it could split votes in key constituencies or emerge as a kingmaker.

Also Read: What Is Special Intensive Revision? Bihar Voter List Row Set To Dominate Parliament Monsoon Session

Bihar Election 2025: Five Reasons Why Bihar’s Youth Could Decide The Poll Outcome This Time

Bihar Election 2025: Five Reasons Why Bihar’s Youth Could Decide The Poll Outcome This Time
Bihar Election 2025: Five Reasons Why Bihar’s Youth Could Decide The Poll Outcome This Time
Bihar Election 2025: Five Reasons Why Bihar’s Youth Could Decide The Poll Outcome This Time
Bihar Election 2025: Five Reasons Why Bihar’s Youth Could Decide The Poll Outcome This Time

