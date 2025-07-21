Giriraj Singh Slams Opposition For Raising Questions On Bihar SIR

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday strongly defended the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, criticising the Opposition for questioning the constitutional process.

Addressing the media, Singh said the Election Commission of India (ECI) is acting entirely within its constitutional mandate. “I think those raising such questions need to understand the Constitution. The Election Commission is doing exactly what the Constitution asks it to do,” he stated. Emphasising the importance of the exercise, he added, “They’re simply asking two questions: Are the voters Indian citizens or not? Are they genuine or fake? This is clearly in the national interest.”

Backing Singh’s remarks, Union Minister Satish Chandra Dubey also took aim at the Opposition, accusing them of distrusting Indian voters. “They trust those who have no records, those who have come from outside and settled here illegally. That’s the problem,” Dubey remarked.

Opposition Raises Alarm in Parliament

The issue has sparked uproar in both Houses of Parliament. Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain moved a notice under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha, demanding suspension of regular business to debate the implications of the SIR exercise. He argued that the timing of the revision—just months before the Bihar Assembly elections—raises serious concerns.

Tejashwi Yadav Calls for Discussion in Bihar Assembly

Meanwhile, in Patna, RJD leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav demanded a discussion on the SIR process in the Bihar Assembly. “The session has started today, and our demand is clear: there should be a full discussion on this revision exercise,” he told reporters.

Yadav raised concerns about poor voters being struck off the rolls. “Bihar is the cradle of democracy. If someone tries to tamper with democracy here, we will not remain silent. We will fight to protect the rights and identity of the poor,” he declared.

