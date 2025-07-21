LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash B-52 bomber Epstein files immigration ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash B-52 bomber Epstein files immigration ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash B-52 bomber Epstein files immigration ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash B-52 bomber Epstein files immigration
Live TV
TRENDING |
ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash B-52 bomber Epstein files immigration ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash B-52 bomber Epstein files immigration ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash B-52 bomber Epstein files immigration ED Alaska Earthquake ahmedabad plane crash B-52 bomber Epstein files immigration
Home > India > Giriraj Singh Slams Opposition For Raising Questions On Bihar SIR

Giriraj Singh Slams Opposition For Raising Questions On Bihar SIR

Union Minister Giriraj Singh defended the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, calling it a constitutional process and slamming the Opposition for questioning it. Meanwhile, Congress and RJD leaders raised concerns in Parliament and the Bihar Assembly.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh Backs ECI Over Bihar SIR
Union Minister Giriraj Singh Backs ECI Over Bihar SIR

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Last Updated: July 21, 2025 15:19:32 IST

Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Monday strongly defended the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar, criticising the Opposition for questioning the constitutional process.

Addressing the media, Singh said the Election Commission of India (ECI) is acting entirely within its constitutional mandate. “I think those raising such questions need to understand the Constitution. The Election Commission is doing exactly what the Constitution asks it to do,” he stated. Emphasising the importance of the exercise, he added, “They’re simply asking two questions: Are the voters Indian citizens or not? Are they genuine or fake? This is clearly in the national interest.”

Backing Singh’s remarks, Union Minister Satish Chandra Dubey also took aim at the Opposition, accusing them of distrusting Indian voters. “They trust those who have no records, those who have come from outside and settled here illegally. That’s the problem,” Dubey remarked.

Opposition Raises Alarm in Parliament

The issue has sparked uproar in both Houses of Parliament. Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain moved a notice under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha, demanding suspension of regular business to debate the implications of the SIR exercise. He argued that the timing of the revision—just months before the Bihar Assembly elections—raises serious concerns.

Tejashwi Yadav Calls for Discussion in Bihar Assembly

Meanwhile, in Patna, RJD leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav demanded a discussion on the SIR process in the Bihar Assembly. “The session has started today, and our demand is clear: there should be a full discussion on this revision exercise,” he told reporters.

Yadav raised concerns about poor voters being struck off the rolls. “Bihar is the cradle of democracy. If someone tries to tamper with democracy here, we will not remain silent. We will fight to protect the rights and identity of the poor,” he declared.

Must Read: Mandatory To Display Quality Of Products: SC Sends Notice To Centre And State

Tags: Bihar SIRECIGiriraj Singh

More News

Giriraj Singh Slams Opposition For Raising Questions On Bihar SIR
Is Internal Congress Rift Threatening Shashi Tharoor’s Future In Kerala Politics? K Muraleedharan Warns Congress MP
Ajith Kumar’s GT4 European Series Crashes In Italy, Actor’s Inspiring Cleanup Act Goes Viral
Ananya Panday’s Unexpected Breakdown At Her Cousin Ahaan Panday’s Powerful Performance In ‘Saiyaara’
Baahubali Crew Adds Their Twist to the Viral Coldplay Couple Scene Featuring Prabhas and Anushka.
CM Omar Abdullah Mourns Poonch Student Death, Heavy Rain Wreaks Havoc In Himachal
“Why Are You Being Used”: SC Rejects ED’s Plea Against Siddaramaiah’s Wife In MUDA Case
Benjamin Sesko On Manchester United’s Radar: Ruben Amorim’s Striker Solution?
Mohit Suri Calls Himself A Sandeep Reddy Vanga Fan, Loved ‘Animal’ But Regrets Not Praising It Publicly: Wish I Tweeted
Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda Breaks Silence On Emily Armstrong Backlash: It Was Because She Wasn’t A Guy
Giriraj Singh Slams Opposition For Raising Questions On Bihar SIR

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Giriraj Singh Slams Opposition For Raising Questions On Bihar SIR

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Giriraj Singh Slams Opposition For Raising Questions On Bihar SIR
Giriraj Singh Slams Opposition For Raising Questions On Bihar SIR
Giriraj Singh Slams Opposition For Raising Questions On Bihar SIR
Giriraj Singh Slams Opposition For Raising Questions On Bihar SIR

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?