Home > India > Bihar Election 2025: Youth Want Jobs, Not Caste Politics — New Survey Hints At A Political Reset

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Unemployment is the top electoral issue (49.5%) and 80.5% of people desiring a break from caste-based politics, survey finds.

Bihar 2025 elections focus on youth, unemployment voters seek development and political reform. Phot/X.
Published By: Zubair Amin
Last Updated: July 22, 2025 05:59:37 IST

Bihar Election 2025: As Bihar approaches the 2025 assembly elections, a new political current seems to be gathering force in the state. This one goes beyond traditional caste loyalties, and focuses instead on pressing issues like unemployment and governance, a new survey has found.

An analysis by VoteVibe reveals that nearly 49.5% of voters rank unemployment as the most important electoral issue, with the figure rising sharply to 58.4% among those aged 25-34. The data points to growing frustration among Bihar’s youth, many of whom seem to feel excluded from the state’s development story, if any.

Adding to this trend is an overwhelming demand for political reform. A striking 80.5% of the respondents said they want to see an end to caste-based politics in Bihar. Only 10.1% were comfortable with the current system of political functioning. 

The survey was conducted among more than 1,000 respondents across Bihar, using Random Digit Dialling.

Is Bihar Looking For A Change?

Bihar has a sizeable population of youth, and they appear to be rallying around development-centric agendas. They are demanding jobs, improved law and order situation, and better governance over community-based representation.

Bihar’s electoral outcomes in the past have reled mostly on caste coalitions. 

Who Stands to Gain?

The Mahagathbandhan (INDIA bloc), with Tejashwi Yadav as its most preferred CM face (32.1%), has positioned itself as a challenger promising employment and youth-centric policies. Meanwhile, the NDA, though still holding sway among older voters and upper caste groups, faces rising dissatisfaction from the younger electorate.

Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraj, which is making inroads among first-time voters, has further complicated Bihar’s electoral arithmetic. With 10-14% support statewide, the outfit is tapping into demands for a “new kind of politics” untainted by old caste equations.

Will Bihar See a Political Reset?

The combination of youth anger over unemployment and fatigue with caste-driven campaigns could lead to a historic change in Bihar’s political dynamics. Whether this shift translates into a clear mandate for any one alliance, or fragments the vote further to create new power centres, remains to be seen.

