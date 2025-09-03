Bihar Elections 2025: Amit Shah To Chair Bihar BJP Leaders To Discuss Strategy Months Ahead Of Polls

Bihar Elections 2025: Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to chair the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Core Committee meeting in Delhi on Wednesday to discuss the strategy with top state leaders.

Sources said that the agenda of the meeting will be the poll strategy for the Bihar Assembly elections. The Bihar elections are expected to be held in October or November this year. However, the Election Commission is yet to announce the dates.

The meeting comes on the heels of the recently concluded Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar. The Yatra was led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi against the alleged ‘vote theft’ through the special intensive revision of electoral rolls. It was attended by most of the INDIA bloc leaders.

The National Democratic Alliance, consisting of the BJP, JD(U), and LJP, will once again be looking to continue their stint in Bihar. However, the INDIA bloc (Congress, RJD and Left parties) is expecting to unseat Nitish Kumar.

The current Bihar Assembly comprises 243 members – 131 members of NDA, with the BJP having 80 MLAs, JD(U) having 45, HAM(S) having 4.

The Opposition’s INDIA Bloc comprises 111 members, with the RJD leading with 77 MLAs, followed by Congress with 19, CPI(ML) with 11, CPI(M) with 2, and CPI with 2.

Voter Adhikar Yatra

The ‘Gandhi se Ambedkar’ march led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was organised to mark the culmination of Voter Adhikar Yatra in Patna after a 17-day, 1,300-km-long march across 25 districts of poll-bound Bihar.

The Yatra, a 16-day campaign, was embarked on by Mr Gandhi against the alleged theft of votes through the special intensive revision of electoral rolls, months ahead of the assembly election in the state. The Congress is expecting to revive the party in the state.

