LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office netflix Bihar Elections Cheaper And Costlier 40 Percent GST gst janhvi kapoor Ding Dong Ditch Prank Charles Roberts Breyer District Election Office
LIVE TV
Home > India > Bihar Elections 2025: Amit Shah To Chair Bihar BJP Leaders To Discuss Strategy Months Ahead Of Polls

Bihar Elections 2025: Amit Shah To Chair Bihar BJP Leaders To Discuss Strategy Months Ahead Of Polls

Bihar Elections 2025: Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to chair the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Core Committee meeting in Delhi on Wednesday to discuss the strategy with top state leaders.

Bihar Elections 2025: Amit Shah To Chair Bihar BJP Leaders To Discuss Strategy Months Ahead Of Polls (Source - Amit Shah's X handle)
Bihar Elections 2025: Amit Shah To Chair Bihar BJP Leaders To Discuss Strategy Months Ahead Of Polls (Source - Amit Shah's X handle)

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: September 3, 2025 11:52:51 IST

Bihar Elections 2025: Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to chair the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Core Committee meeting in Delhi on Wednesday to discuss the strategy with top state leaders.

Sources said that the agenda of the meeting will be the poll strategy for the Bihar Assembly elections. The Bihar elections are expected to be held in October or November this year. However, the Election Commission is yet to announce the dates.  

The meeting comes on the heels of the recently concluded Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar. The Yatra was led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi against the alleged ‘vote theft’ through the special intensive revision of electoral rolls. It was attended by most of the INDIA bloc leaders.

The National Democratic Alliance, consisting of the BJP, JD(U), and LJP, will once again be looking to continue their stint in Bihar. However, the INDIA bloc (Congress, RJD and Left parties) is expecting to unseat Nitish Kumar.

The current Bihar Assembly comprises 243 members – 131 members of NDA, with the BJP having 80 MLAs, JD(U) having 45, HAM(S) having 4.

The Opposition’s INDIA Bloc comprises 111 members, with the RJD leading with 77 MLAs, followed by Congress with 19, CPI(ML) with 11, CPI(M) with 2, and CPI with 2.

Voter Adhikar Yatra

The ‘Gandhi se Ambedkar’ march led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was organised to mark the culmination of Voter Adhikar Yatra in Patna after a 17-day, 1,300-km-long march across 25 districts of poll-bound Bihar.

The Yatra, a 16-day campaign, was embarked on by Mr Gandhi against the alleged theft of votes through the special intensive revision of electoral rolls, months ahead of the assembly election in the state. The Congress is expecting to revive the party in the state.

ALSO READ: Breaking: Kavitha Likely To Resign As MLC A Day After Her Suspension From BRS, What Next?

Tags: amit shahBihar Electionsbjp

RELATED News

GST Council Outlines Seven Pillars Of Next-Gen Reforms, Why It Matters
Bihar Elections Or Trump Tariffs? P. Chidambaram Questions Government On 8 Years Of Wait For GST Reform
40% GST On Cigerettes But Only 18% GST On Bidis, Why Two Tobacco Products With Different GST Slab?
Diwali Gift For Nation: PM Modi, JP Nadda, Kangana Ranaut And Others Laud Next Gen GST Reform
GST Reform Meet: Here’s What Gets Cheaper And What Gets Costlier, Details Here

LATEST NEWS

Penn Badgley Aka Joe From ‘YOU’ Welcomes Twin Baby Boys, Says ‘Interrupting My Paternity Leave’
Shift Work And Sleep Apnea: Experts Warn Of Rising Health Risks
31 Dead in Nigeria Boat Accident, Dozens Rescued
GST Reform Meet: Here’s What Gets Cheaper And What Gets Costlier, Details Here
‘40% GST’ Trends On X! GST On Cigarettes, Alcohol, Gambling Surges
SSC CGL Exam Date 2025 OUT: Tier 1 Exam Starts from Sept 12, Check Here Admit Card & City Slip Details
GST Meeting: FM Sitharaman Announces ZERO GST, BIG Reduction For Middle Class, Check Here
Rajasthan University Result 2025 OUT at uniraj.ac.in: Check & Download Uniraj UG and PG Marksheet Via Direct Link
Donald Trump Blocked! Court Slams 200-Year-Old Law Used Against Venezuelan Man
The Price Of Your iPhone Is Dropping, But What About Everything Else? Inside The GST 2.0 Mystery
Bihar Elections 2025: Amit Shah To Chair Bihar BJP Leaders To Discuss Strategy Months Ahead Of Polls

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bihar Elections 2025: Amit Shah To Chair Bihar BJP Leaders To Discuss Strategy Months Ahead Of Polls

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bihar Elections 2025: Amit Shah To Chair Bihar BJP Leaders To Discuss Strategy Months Ahead Of Polls
Bihar Elections 2025: Amit Shah To Chair Bihar BJP Leaders To Discuss Strategy Months Ahead Of Polls
Bihar Elections 2025: Amit Shah To Chair Bihar BJP Leaders To Discuss Strategy Months Ahead Of Polls
Bihar Elections 2025: Amit Shah To Chair Bihar BJP Leaders To Discuss Strategy Months Ahead Of Polls

QUICK LINKS