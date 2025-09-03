LIVE TV
Home > India > Breaking: Kavitha Likely To Resign As MLC A Day After Her Suspension From BRS, What Next?

Former Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha is likely to resign as MLC. Her decision is expected to be announced at a press conference today, according to sources. Kavitha is likely to start a new party soon; three names are under consideration.

Breaking: Kavitha Likely To Resign As MLC A Day After Her Suspension From BRS, What Next? (ANI Photo)
Breaking: Kavitha Likely To Resign As MLC A Day After Her Suspension From BRS, What Next? (ANI Photo)

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: September 3, 2025 10:56:07 IST

Former Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha is likely to resign as MLC. Her decision is expected to be announced at a press conference today, according to sources.

Kavitha is likely to start a new party soon; three names are under consideration.

It’s still a big question whether Kavitha would participate in the by-elections from the Jubilee Hills constituency or support someone else.

Background of Kavitha’s Suspension

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) suspended party leader K Kavitha with immediate effect, alleging her of ‘anti-party’ activities. BRS President K Chandrasekhar Rao made the decision, stating that her recent behaviour and actions were damaging the party’s reputation.

In a post on X, the BRS party wrote, “The party leadership is taking this matter seriously as the recent behaviour and ongoing anti-party activities of party MLC K Kavitha are damaging the BRS party. Party President K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to suspend K Kavitha from the party with immediate effect.”

On September 1, reacting to the Telangana government’s decision to order a CBI probe into the Kaleshwaram project, K Kavitha alleged that any taint on KCR’s image regarding the Kaleshwaram issue is due to BRS leaders Harish Rao and Santosh Rao, accusing them of conspiring against her and KCR.

ALSO READ: Father Suspends MLC Daughter From BRS, Opposition Calls It ‘Family Drama’

Tags: Bharat Rashtra SamithiBRSK Kavitha

