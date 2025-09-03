Breaking: Kavitha Likely To Resign As MLC A Day After Her Suspension From BRS, What Next?

Former Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha is likely to resign as MLC. Her decision is expected to be announced at a press conference today, according to sources.

Kavitha is likely to start a new party soon; three names are under consideration.

It’s still a big question whether Kavitha would participate in the by-elections from the Jubilee Hills constituency or support someone else.

Background of Kavitha’s Suspension

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) suspended party leader K Kavitha with immediate effect, alleging her of ‘anti-party’ activities. BRS President K Chandrasekhar Rao made the decision, stating that her recent behaviour and actions were damaging the party’s reputation.

In a post on X, the BRS party wrote, “The party leadership is taking this matter seriously as the recent behaviour and ongoing anti-party activities of party MLC K Kavitha are damaging the BRS party. Party President K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to suspend K Kavitha from the party with immediate effect.”

On September 1, reacting to the Telangana government’s decision to order a CBI probe into the Kaleshwaram project, K Kavitha alleged that any taint on KCR’s image regarding the Kaleshwaram issue is due to BRS leaders Harish Rao and Santosh Rao, accusing them of conspiring against her and KCR.

