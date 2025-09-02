Father Suspends MLC Daughter From BRS, Opposition Calls It ‘Family Drama’

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) suspended party leader K Kavitha with immediate effect, alleging her of ‘anti-party’ activities. BRS President K Chandrasekhar Rao made the decision, stating that her recent behaviour and actions were damaging the party’s reputation.

In a post on X, the BRS party wrote, “The party leadership is taking this matter seriously as the recent behaviour and ongoing anti-party activities of party MLC K Kavitha are damaging the BRS party. Party President K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to suspend K Kavitha from the party with immediate effect.”

On September 1, reacting to the Telangana government’s decision to order a CBI probe into the Kaleshwaram project, K Kavitha alleged that any taint on KCR’s image regarding the Kaleshwaram issue is due to BRS leaders Harish Rao and Santosh Rao, accusing them of conspiring against her and KCR.

On her suspension, Congress MP Kiran Kumar Chamala stated that Kavitha had admitted that the party, under KCR’s leadership, looted Telangana in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project.

Another Congress MP, Mandadi Anil Kumar Yadav, called her suspension a ‘big drama of a family’, adding that the truth has come out in front of the people of Telangana and the whole family has looted Telangana.

(With ANI Inputs)

