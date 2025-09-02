‘Will Die, Not Vacate Azad Maidan’: Mumbai Police Sends Notice To Maratha Quota Activist Manoj Jarange, Bombay HC Adjourns Matter Till Tomorrow

Mumbai Police on Tuesday issued a notice to quota activist Manoj Jarange and his team, asking them to vacate Azad Maidan for violating guidelines.

Mumbai Police said that more than 40,000 agitators arrived from various parts of Maharashtra, although the permission was granted for a gathering of 5,000 protesters at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai.

Manoj Jarange, whose hunger strike has entered its fifth day, is protesting over the Maratha quota demand under the OBC category.

The protesters blocked roads in south Mumbai over the last few days by gathering in large numbers, which led to heavy traffic congestion, police further said.

According to an ANI report, Mumbai Police has arrived at Azad Maidan to vacate the area following the Bombay High Court directives to stop the Maratha agitation.

After Mumbai Police denied permission to continue the agitation, Mr Jarange said that even if he dies, he will not leave the protest site.

He said, “We believe in the God of Justice. We are 100 per cent confident that justice will be served. There is no traffic anywhere in Mumbai right now. Our kids have parked their cars in all the parking lots. It will be costly for the government to evict us from Azad Maidan.”

Mumbai High Court stated that Manoj Jarange may be held responsible for aiding and abetting people coming to Mumbai beyond a certain number of 5,000. Tomorrow, the matter will be taken up, ANI reported.

On the request of Satish Maneshinde, lawyer for Manoj Jarange Patil, the Bombay High Court adjourns the matter till tomorrow because of compliance with earlier orders, saying this court will pass any order and against anyone to keep the majesty of the law. Any breach of the order passed by this court will not be tolerated.

