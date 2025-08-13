Bihar Woman Turns To Become Face Of Oppositions ‘Vote Chori’ Protest, Slams INDIA Bloc

Minta Devi, a resident of Bihar’s Siwan district, criticised those who used her name and alleged age in political protests after a clerical error listed her as 124 years old in the Election Commission’s voter roll. Opposition MPs from the INDIA bloc, led by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, staged a demonstration in Parliament wearing T-shirts with her name and the slogan “124 Not Out”.

Speaking to reporters, Minta Devi said she came to know about the issue only days ago and questioned, “Who gave them the right to wear T-shirts featuring me?” She demanded correction of her official voter details.

Minta Devi- born 1900.

Voter in India.

Thanks to the fraud @ECISVEEP . All the Blue Zone and Longevity experts, please ask her if proxy voting is the secret to a long life. pic.twitter.com/ur1lHWTHMf — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) August 12, 2025

Voter Roll Error Shows Woman as 124 Years Old

The Election Commission’s draft voter roll in Bihar recorded Minta Devi’s year of birth as 1900 instead of 1990, making her appear 124 years old. She said she had filled the enumeration form online after no booth-level officer visited her home. Her Aadhaar card shows her correct date of birth as July 15, 1990.

#WATCH | INDIA bloc MPs protested over SIR today by wearing T-shirts featuring the name Minta Devi, a voter allegedly listed as 124 years old in the EC’s voter list. In Siwan, Bihar, Minta Devi says, “…I came to know about this 2-4 days back…Who are they (Opposition MPs) to… pic.twitter.com/DiTUmvQXUj — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2025

The Siwan district administration stated that officials had contacted her and accepted an application on August 10 to fix the mistake during the claims and objections phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The error has since gained national attention.

Election Commission Responds to Age Discrepancy

The Siwan district administration confirmed that Minta Devi, who is registered as a voter under Booth No. 94 in the Daraundha Assembly segment, had submitted an application for correction. Officials said they acted before the matter became public. Despite the error, Minta Devi expressed relief that she might finally be able to vote for the first time, as her name had never appeared in previous lists. She joked that if the Election Commission had “made her a grandma” on paper, she accepted it. She said she had provided 1990 as her birth year, matching her Aadhaar card details.

Political Protest Over Voter List Error

The voter roll anomaly quickly turned political when Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge, staged a protest outside Parliament in Delhi. Wearing T-shirts with Minta Devi’s photo and the slogan “124 Not Out,” they accused the Election Commission of aiding the BJP in “vote chori” (vote theft). Rahul Gandhi claimed this was not an isolated incident and alleged there were many similar cases. INDIA bloc parties in Bihar accused the poll panel of trying to delete voter names selectively, while the Election Commission denied all allegations and defended the transparency of the revision process.

Bihar Elections Expected Later This Year

The controversy comes ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections for the 243 seats, expected in October or November this year. The state has over 7 crore registered voters. Widespread protests have been reported in different districts over the voter roll revision process. Opposition parties have alleged that the errors are part of a larger plan to influence the polls. The Election Commission has stated that all corrections will be completed during the claims and objections phase. Minta Devi’s case remains one of the most high-profile examples of clerical mistakes in the ongoing voter list revision.

Must Read: Dam Banayenge, 140 Cr Log Usme Peshab Karega…’: Mithun Chakraborty Warning To Bilawal Bhutto