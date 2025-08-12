‘Dam Banayenge, 140 Cr Log Usme Peshab Karega…’: Mithun Chakraborty Warning To Bilawal Bhutto

Actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty on Tuesday hit back at Pakistan People’s Party leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari over his fresh threat to India regarding the Indus Waters Treaty. Speaking to reporters in Kolkata, Chakraborty said, “Agar aisi baatein karte rahenge aur humari khopdi sanak gayi toh phir ek ke baad ek BrahMos chalega.”

He added sarcastically, “We have also thought of building a dam where 140 crore people will pee. After that, we will open the dam, and a tsunami will occur. I have nothing against the people of Pakistan. I have said all of this for him (Bilawal Bhutto).”

#WATCH | Kolkata, WB: On Bilawal Bhutto’s reported statement on Indus Water Treaty, BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty says, “…Agar aisi baatein karte rahenge aur hamari khopdi sanak gayi toh phir ek ke baad ek BrahMos chalega… We have also thought of building a dam where 140… pic.twitter.com/biXisYeFzM — ANI (@ANI) August 12, 2025

Bilawal Bhutto’s Fresh Warning to India

Bilawal Bhutto issued the warning during an event organised by the Culture Department of the Sindh government. He accused India of diverting Indus waters in a way that attacked Pakistan’s “history, culture, and civilisation,” particularly in Sindh. Bhutto alleged Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s water project posed a direct threat to Pakistan’s water security. He also linked the move to India’s “defeat” in a military clash in May.

This marked his second such warning in recent months, as in June he told Pakistan’s Parliament that the country would “go to war” if denied its share of Indus waters.

Earlier Threats from Pakistan’s Military Leadership

Before Bhutto’s latest statement, Pakistan Army chief General Asim Munir had issued a nuclear threat to India. He warned that Pakistan would destroy infrastructure if New Delhi diverted river flows. His remarks came amid rising tensions over the Indus Waters Treaty. Pakistan has repeatedly claimed that India’s water projects violate the accord and endanger its water resources, especially in Punjab and Sindh regions.

India Suspends the Indus Waters Treaty

India suspended the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty in April after the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the agreement would not be reinstated. The Ministry of External Affairs stated that Pakistan’s repeated nuclear threats further raised doubts about the safety of its nuclear command. It also made clear that India “will not give in to nuclear blackmail,” reiterating its position on protecting national interests.

