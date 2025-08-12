LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works
LIVE TV
Home > India > Who Are The Three Members In The Committee To Probe The Charges Against Justice Yashwant Varma?

Who Are The Three Members In The Committee To Probe The Charges Against Justice Yashwant Varma?

Justice Yashwant Varma cash row: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday formed a three-member panel to investigate allegations against Justice Yashwant Varma in an alleged cash-related case. The panel includes Supreme Court judge Justice Aravind Kumar, Madras High Court Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava, and jurist BV Acharya. Each member brings decades of legal experience, having served in senior judicial and advocacy positions. The committee will examine the charges and present its findings, marking a significant step in the ongoing probe.

Justice Yashwant Varma Case
Justice Yashwant Varma Case

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: August 12, 2025 14:03:56 IST

 Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday formed a three-member panel to examine allegations against Justice Yashwant Varma in connection with an alleged cash-related controversy. The panel includes Supreme Court judge Justice Aravind Kumar, Chief Justice of the Madras High Court Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava, and senior jurist BV Acharya. The committee will investigate the charges and submit its findings.

Justice Aravind Kumar – Supreme Court Judge

Justice Aravind Kumar completed his schooling and college in Bengaluru and graduated in law from Bengaluru University. He was active as a student leader and served as Vice President of the Bangalore University Students Action Committee. He enrolled as an advocate in 1987 and practised in trial courts for three years before moving to the Karnataka High Court. He served as Additional Central Government Standing Counsel in 1999 and later as Assistant Solicitor General of India in 2005.

Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava – Chief Justice, Madras High Court

Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava took oath as the 54th Chief Justice of the Madras High Court on July 21, 2025. He hails from Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, and holds a degree in science along with a gold medal in law from KR Law College, Bilaspur. He enrolled as an advocate in 1987, practising first in Raigarh and later at the Madhya Pradesh High Court in Jabalpur. He served as standing counsel for the Madhya Pradesh High Court, the Income Tax Department, and several institutions. Designated as a Senior Advocate in 2005, he became a judge of the Chhattisgarh High Court in December 2009, later transferring to the Rajasthan High Court in 2021. He served as Acting Chief Justice in 2022 and Chief Justice in 2024 before moving to the Madras High Court.

BV Acharya – Senior Jurist

BV Acharya was born in Belpu Village, Udupi District. He enrolled as an advocate in 1957 and practised in Mangalore until 1972 before shifting to the Karnataka High Court. He served as Chairman of the Karnataka State Bar Council from 1979 to 1982 and was designated as a Senior Advocate in 1989. Acharya was appointed Advocate General of Karnataka five times between 1989 and 2012, making significant contributions to the state’s legal field.

Must Read: Removal Of Justice Yashwant Varma Must Begin: Om Birla Announces Three Member Committee To Probe

Tags: 3 Member Committeejustice yashwant varmaOm Birla

RELATED News

‘Dam Banayenge, 140 Cr Log Usme Peshab Karega…’: Mithun Chakraborty Warning To Bilawal Bhutto
Rahul Gandhi’s “Vote Chori” Movement Escalates Amid Protest and Digital Push
BSF Jawan Commits Suicide By Shooting Himself, Was Upset With Illegal Relationship Of Wife And Younger Brother
Independence Day 2025: Delhi Metro Timings, Security Measures, and Commuter Guidelines
Who Was Sarla Bhat? The Kashmiri Pandit Shot Dead In Mass Genocide In 1990

LATEST NEWS

John Abraham On Bollywood’s Political Propaganda, Slams Chhaava And The Kashmir Files, ‘I Will Never Make Those Kinds Of Films’
Diamonds Face A Rough Cut, Shrimp In Hot Water As US Tariffs Bite Hard
Minimum Balance Requirements Not Regulated By RBI, Says Central Bank Governor
Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo Prequel ‘John Rambo’ Will Star Noah Centineo In Iconic Role- Deets Inside!
Why Has Elon Musk’s xAI Startup Decided To Sue Apple?
Is Karan Johar Planning A New Romance Movie? Filmmaker Gets Inspired By Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara
Leasing Upshift: BFSI Surges Ahead In India’s GCC Growth Story
Brad Pitt Home Burglary: Two Suspects Arrested In Los Angeles High Profile Break-In Case
‘What’s Shameful Is Your Deceit’: Israel’s Ambassador To India Hits Back At Priyanka Gandhi Over Genocide Charges
Swifties Are Spiraling Over Taylor Swift’s The Life Of A Showgirl, Here’s What They’re Saying
Who Are The Three Members In The Committee To Probe The Charges Against Justice Yashwant Varma?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Are The Three Members In The Committee To Probe The Charges Against Justice Yashwant Varma?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Are The Three Members In The Committee To Probe The Charges Against Justice Yashwant Varma?
Who Are The Three Members In The Committee To Probe The Charges Against Justice Yashwant Varma?
Who Are The Three Members In The Committee To Probe The Charges Against Justice Yashwant Varma?
Who Are The Three Members In The Committee To Probe The Charges Against Justice Yashwant Varma?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?