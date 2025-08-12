Who Are The Three Members In The Committee To Probe The Charges Against Justice Yashwant Varma?

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday formed a three-member panel to examine allegations against Justice Yashwant Varma in connection with an alleged cash-related controversy. The panel includes Supreme Court judge Justice Aravind Kumar, Chief Justice of the Madras High Court Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava, and senior jurist BV Acharya. The committee will investigate the charges and submit its findings.

Justice Aravind Kumar – Supreme Court Judge

Justice Aravind Kumar completed his schooling and college in Bengaluru and graduated in law from Bengaluru University. He was active as a student leader and served as Vice President of the Bangalore University Students Action Committee. He enrolled as an advocate in 1987 and practised in trial courts for three years before moving to the Karnataka High Court. He served as Additional Central Government Standing Counsel in 1999 and later as Assistant Solicitor General of India in 2005.

Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava – Chief Justice, Madras High Court

Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava took oath as the 54th Chief Justice of the Madras High Court on July 21, 2025. He hails from Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, and holds a degree in science along with a gold medal in law from KR Law College, Bilaspur. He enrolled as an advocate in 1987, practising first in Raigarh and later at the Madhya Pradesh High Court in Jabalpur. He served as standing counsel for the Madhya Pradesh High Court, the Income Tax Department, and several institutions. Designated as a Senior Advocate in 2005, he became a judge of the Chhattisgarh High Court in December 2009, later transferring to the Rajasthan High Court in 2021. He served as Acting Chief Justice in 2022 and Chief Justice in 2024 before moving to the Madras High Court.

BV Acharya – Senior Jurist

BV Acharya was born in Belpu Village, Udupi District. He enrolled as an advocate in 1957 and practised in Mangalore until 1972 before shifting to the Karnataka High Court. He served as Chairman of the Karnataka State Bar Council from 1979 to 1982 and was designated as a Senior Advocate in 1989. Acharya was appointed Advocate General of Karnataka five times between 1989 and 2012, making significant contributions to the state’s legal field.

Must Read: Removal Of Justice Yashwant Varma Must Begin: Om Birla Announces Three Member Committee To Probe