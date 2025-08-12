LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works Bilawal Bhutto justice yashwant varma jammu and kashmir Cancer Care Buses In Punjab Cargo Flight Taylor Swift donald trump Clairton Coke Works
LIVE TV
Home > India > Removal Of Justice Yashwant Varma Must Begin: Om Birla Announces Three Member Committee To Probe

Removal Of Justice Yashwant Varma Must Begin: Om Birla Announces Three Member Committee To Probe

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla announced that 146 MPs had moved a motion seeking the removal of Justice Yashwant Verma of the Allahabad High Court over alleged misconduct linked to a fire incident at 30 Tughlaq Crescent in New Delhi. The Chief Justice of India recommended an internal inquiry, and a three-member committee has been formed to investigate the charges before further action is taken.

Om Birla Announces Three Member Committee To Probe
Om Birla Announces Three Member Committee To Probe

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: August 12, 2025 13:17:29 IST

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla informed the House that 146 members, including Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad and other leaders submitted a notice to move a motion under Section 3 of the Judges Inquiry Act, 1968, read with Articles 124(4), 217, and 218 of the Constitution of India.

The motion seeks to present an address to the President of India for the removal of Justice Yashwant Varma, currently serving in the Allahabad High Court, for alleged misconduct. Members requested that the House resolve to send this address to the President for necessary action.

Incident Leading to Allegations

The motion refers to an incident involving Justice Yashwant Varma, who served in the Delhi High Court at the time. The incident occurred at 30 Tughlaq Crescent, New Delhi, where a fire broke out. Official records, made public by the Supreme Court of India, linked the fire to the unauthorized possession of the premises. On 15 March 2025, burnt cash, valuables, and debris were removed from the location. The motion cites provisions of the Judges Inquiry Act, 1968 and relevant judicial precedents, including cases from the Supreme Court and various High Courts, to support the charges.

3 Member Committee Formation

The Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court treated the complaint against Justice Varma as serious in nature. Following the prescribed in-house procedure, the Chief Justice of India reviewed the incident, Justice Varma’s response, and the Delhi High Court Chief Justice’s comments. After evaluation, the Chief Justice of India recommended an internal inquiry.

A three-member committee was formed, comprising Justice Aravind Kumar (Supreme Court), Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Srivastava (Madras High Court), and senior advocate P.V. Acharya (Karnataka High Court). The committee will submit its report before further action is taken on the motion.

Parliamentary Stand Against Corruption

The motion states that moral character and intellectual integrity form the foundation of public trust in the judiciary. It claims that facts in the present case point towards corruption, making the matter suitable for proceedings under Articles 124, 217, and 218 of the Constitution. It urges Parliament to take a united stand against corruption and to uphold a zero-tolerance policy. The motion calls for Justice Yashwant Varma’s removal from office and remains pending until the inquiry committee presents its findings to the President of India. The Speaker confirmed approval to proceed with the next steps in the process.

Must Read: These Bills Are Not Gymkhana…’: Derek O’Brien Criticises Government Over Handling Of Crucial Bills In Rajya Sabha

Tags: home-hero-pos-1justice yashwant varmaOm Birla

RELATED News

‘Dam Banayenge, 140 Cr Log Usme Peshab Karega…’: Mithun Chakraborty Warning To Bilawal Bhutto
Rahul Gandhi’s “Vote Chori” Movement Escalates Amid Protest and Digital Push
BSF Jawan Commits Suicide By Shooting Himself, Was Upset With Illegal Relationship Of Wife And Younger Brother
Who Are The Three Members In The Committee To Probe The Charges Against Justice Yashwant Varma?
Independence Day 2025: Delhi Metro Timings, Security Measures, and Commuter Guidelines

LATEST NEWS

John Abraham On Bollywood’s Political Propaganda, Slams Chhaava And The Kashmir Files, ‘I Will Never Make Those Kinds Of Films’
Diamonds Face A Rough Cut, Shrimp In Hot Water As US Tariffs Bite Hard
Minimum Balance Requirements Not Regulated By RBI, Says Central Bank Governor
Sylvester Stallone’s Rambo Prequel ‘John Rambo’ Will Star Noah Centineo In Iconic Role- Deets Inside!
Why Has Elon Musk’s xAI Startup Decided To Sue Apple?
Is Karan Johar Planning A New Romance Movie? Filmmaker Gets Inspired By Ahaan Panday-Aneet Padda’s Saiyaara
Leasing Upshift: BFSI Surges Ahead In India’s GCC Growth Story
Brad Pitt Home Burglary: Two Suspects Arrested In Los Angeles High Profile Break-In Case
‘What’s Shameful Is Your Deceit’: Israel’s Ambassador To India Hits Back At Priyanka Gandhi Over Genocide Charges
Swifties Are Spiraling Over Taylor Swift’s The Life Of A Showgirl, Here’s What They’re Saying
Removal Of Justice Yashwant Varma Must Begin: Om Birla Announces Three Member Committee To Probe

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Removal Of Justice Yashwant Varma Must Begin: Om Birla Announces Three Member Committee To Probe

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Removal Of Justice Yashwant Varma Must Begin: Om Birla Announces Three Member Committee To Probe
Removal Of Justice Yashwant Varma Must Begin: Om Birla Announces Three Member Committee To Probe
Removal Of Justice Yashwant Varma Must Begin: Om Birla Announces Three Member Committee To Probe
Removal Of Justice Yashwant Varma Must Begin: Om Birla Announces Three Member Committee To Probe

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?