‘These Bills Are Not Gymkhana…’: Derek O’Brien Criticises Government Over Handling Of Crucial Bills In Rajya Sabha

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien on Tuesday criticised the government in the Rajya Sabha, alleging that it was making a “mockery of Parliament” by including crucial bills in the supplementary list of business.

Published: August 12, 2025 12:09:32 IST
Published: August 12, 2025 12:09:32 IST

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien on Tuesday criticised the government in the Rajya Sabha, alleging that it was making a “mockery of Parliament” by including crucial bills in the supplementary list of business.

Raising the issue, O’Brien said, “These are serious bills, sir, this is not gymkhana. I am making two points on the list of business: page 12 – no. 29.” He objected to the manner in which important legislations were being brought in through supplementary business lists instead of the main agenda.

Referring to the position of the Leader of Opposition, O’Brien said, “We all have said one thing – in whatever language the government wants, sir, discussion must be done.” He urged that due parliamentary procedure be followed and adequate time be allotted for debate on significant bills.

Jairam Ramesh Slams Government Over Passage of National Sports Governance Bill

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday criticised the government over the passage of the National Sports Governance Bill, 2025 in the Lok Sabha, alleging that it was “bulldozed” without adequate debate. In a post on X, Ramesh said the Bill would likely face the same treatment in the Rajya Sabha.

He highlighted that the Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth, and Sports, Digvijaya Singh, had written to the Lok Sabha Speaker urging that the Bill be referred to the Committee for deeper examination and wider consultations. “That is what such Committees are for,” Ramesh said. 

The Congress leader alleged that the government ignored this “perfectly legitimate request,” as it had done in the past. He further claimed that the Bill would lead to “extreme centralisation” of sports administration and give the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) “most favoured treatment,” keeping it outside the purview of laws such as the Right to Information Act.

