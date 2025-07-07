Bihar’s Special Intensive Revision Drive Picks Up Speed With Over 2.88 Crore Forms Collected

The Election Commission of India’s (ECI) Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive in Bihar is progressing at a remarkable pace. As of 6:00 PM on July 7, a total of 2.88 crore Enumeration Forms, amounting to 36.47% of the state’s nearly 7.90 crore registered voters, have been collected.

According to the ECI, the ongoing SIR campaign initiated via a directive issued on June 24, 2025 is aimed at revising the draft electoral rolls, which will be published on August 1, 2025. The process has received significant cooperation from electors, with the last date for form submission still 18 days away.

In the last 24 hours alone, an impressive 1.18 crore forms have been gathered, highlighting the massive ground-level effort led by officials, volunteers, and political party agents.

The digital side of the campaign is also in motion, with 11.26% of voter data already uploaded on the ECINET portal and App. Voters also have the option to download partially filled forms from https://voters.eci.gov.in and upload the completed forms directly via the app.

To ensure smooth operations, 77,895 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are conducting door-to-door visits, helping citizens fill and submit their enumeration forms. The ECI has additionally appointed 20,603 more BLOs to meet the target within the stipulated deadline.

Across Bihar, nearly 4 lakh volunteers (government employees, NCC cadets, NSS members, etc.) are working together to help elderly, disabled, sick, and other vulnerable people.

There are also 239 Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), 963 Assistant EROs (AEROs), and 38 District Election Officers (DEOs) throughout the state to facilitate this process, with the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) in the state responsible for overseeing the process.

Moreover, there are also 1,54,977 Booth Level Agents (BLA) from political parties helping to assist with ensuring that every eligible voter is accounted for in this revision.

There are a little over two weeks remaining until the final deadline. With the current momentum, the SIR in Bihar is progressing well. If it continues at its current pace, the state can look at one of the largest and inclusive voter list recent updates in its history and makes a strong base for the upcoming elections.

