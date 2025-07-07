LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump ben affleck COVID crude oil bengaluru blackrock Barcelona Brat Pitt ekta kapoor donald trump ben affleck COVID crude oil bengaluru blackrock Barcelona Brat Pitt ekta kapoor donald trump ben affleck COVID crude oil bengaluru blackrock Barcelona Brat Pitt ekta kapoor donald trump ben affleck COVID crude oil bengaluru blackrock Barcelona Brat Pitt ekta kapoor
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump ben affleck COVID crude oil bengaluru blackrock Barcelona Brat Pitt ekta kapoor donald trump ben affleck COVID crude oil bengaluru blackrock Barcelona Brat Pitt ekta kapoor donald trump ben affleck COVID crude oil bengaluru blackrock Barcelona Brat Pitt ekta kapoor donald trump ben affleck COVID crude oil bengaluru blackrock Barcelona Brat Pitt ekta kapoor
Home > India > Bihar’s Special Intensive Revision Drive Picks Up Speed With Over 2.88 Crore Forms Collected

Bihar’s Special Intensive Revision Drive Picks Up Speed With Over 2.88 Crore Forms Collected

The Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive in Bihar has collected over 2.88 crore enumeration forms as of July 7, 2025. With 1.18 crore forms gathered in 24 hours, and 11.26% data uploaded, the drive is progressing rapidly. Around 77,000 BLOs and 4 lakh volunteers are working to ensure the voter roll update is complete before August 1.

Bihar's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive collects 2.88 crore voter forms so far. ECI targets updated electoral rolls by August 1. 1.18 crore forms gathered in just 24 hours.

Published By: Lavanya R
Last Updated: July 7, 2025 22:30:10 IST

The Election Commission of India’s (ECI) Special Intensive Revision (SIR) drive in Bihar is progressing at a remarkable pace. As of 6:00 PM on July 7, a total of 2.88 crore Enumeration Forms, amounting to 36.47% of the state’s nearly 7.90 crore registered voters, have been collected.

According to the ECI, the ongoing SIR campaign initiated via a directive issued on June 24, 2025 is aimed at revising the draft electoral rolls, which will be published on August 1, 2025. The process has received significant cooperation from electors, with the last date for form submission still 18 days away.

In the last 24 hours alone, an impressive 1.18 crore forms have been gathered, highlighting the massive ground-level effort led by officials, volunteers, and political party agents.

The digital side of the campaign is also in motion, with 11.26% of voter data already uploaded on the ECINET portal and App. Voters also have the option to download partially filled forms from https://voters.eci.gov.in and upload the completed forms directly via the app.

To ensure smooth operations, 77,895 Booth Level Officers (BLOs) are conducting door-to-door visits, helping citizens fill and submit their enumeration forms. The ECI has additionally appointed 20,603 more BLOs to meet the target within the stipulated deadline.

Across Bihar, nearly 4 lakh volunteers (government employees, NCC cadets, NSS members, etc.) are working together to help elderly, disabled, sick, and other vulnerable people. 

There are also 239 Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), 963 Assistant EROs (AEROs), and 38 District Election Officers (DEOs) throughout the state to facilitate this process, with the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) in the state responsible for overseeing the process. 

Moreover, there are also 1,54,977 Booth Level Agents (BLA) from political parties helping to assist with ensuring that every eligible voter is accounted for in this revision.

There are a little over two weeks remaining until the final deadline. With the current momentum, the SIR in Bihar is progressing well. If it continues at its current pace, the state can look at one of the largest and inclusive voter list recent updates in its history and makes a strong base for the upcoming elections.

ALSO READ: Influencer Rajshree More files police complaint after MNS leader’s drunk son rams his car into hers in Mumbai, showers verbal abuse

Tags: biharelection commissionSpecial Intensive Revision

More News

PSG’s Bold Journey Of 2025: From Relegation Scare To International Glory
Jilted Lover Kidnapped & Assaulted For Messaging Ex; 7 Arrested, One Minor Detained
Is Jennifer Lopez’s New Single ‘Wreckage Of You’ All About Ben Affleck? Here’s What You Need To Know
Trump’s ‘Anti-American’ Threat: What It Means for BRICS And How Will They React?
Asaduddin Owaisi vs Kiren Rijiju: War Of Words Erupts Over Muslim Rights In India
Tesla Share Price Crash Sparks Investor Concerns: Is It Time To Hold Or Sell Tesla Shares?
Israel-Hamas Truce Talks Enter Second Day As Trump-Netanyahu Meeting Looms
BJP’s 3-Day Leadership Camp Begins In Manpat, Chhattisgarh: Nadda, Amit Shah To Headline
No Link Between COVID Vaccine and Sudden Cardiac Deaths: ICMR Confirms
Oil Drops After OPEC+ Supply Boost: What It Means For The Global Economy

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?