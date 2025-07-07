“MNS Warriors Were Busy Hiding During 26/11”: Ex-Commando Slams Thackeray Cousins on Marathi Language Row

An elite ex-Marine Commando, who played a key role in the counter-terror operations during the 2008 Mumbai attacks, slammed Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Raj Thackeray over the Marathi language row, claiming the MNS supporters were busy hiding when the terrorists stormed the city.

Praveen Kumar Teotia, a survivor of the 2008 terrorist attack at the Taj Hotel, said, “When the 26/11 terrorist attack happened, their so-called warriors hid and could not be found anywhere, adding, ‘Raj Thackeray himself, along with Uddhav Thackeray and his family, were also missing.’

26/11 Hero Hits Out At Thackerays

He further said the whole credit of the rescue operations goes to defence personnel, largely from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, including himself. “I handled the situation and faced the terrorists. I am also from UP, from a village of Chaudhary Charan Singh,” he said.

“I am proud of Marathi and Maratha warriors. Don’t allow such losers to divide us. Language shouldn’t be a part of politics,” he said.

MNS leader Raj Thackeray and his cousin Uddhav Thackeray have been raising their hands in opposition to Hindi and the three-language policy in Maharashtra schools.

Marathi Language Row Unites Uddhav and Raj Thackeray

On Saturday, Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Chief Raj Thackeray reunited after almost 20 years during a “victory” rally in Mumbai to celebrate the state government’s rollback of two GRs introducing Hindi as a third language in primary schools.

The Thackeray cousins have alleged that the Fadnavis government was trying to “impose” Hindi and “sideline” the Marathi language in the state.

Meanwhile, the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena bloc has claimed that the Thackeray cousins have come together to win power in the Mumbai civic body and not in the name of the Marathi language.