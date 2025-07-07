Northeast’s Maritime Future: 50,000 Jobs, Water Metro, And Inland Connectivity Plan

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal, on Monday, July 7 announced a major employment push for the Northeast, revealing that 50,000 youth from the region will be employed in India’s maritime sector over the next decade.

Addressing a press conference at Vivanta in Guwahati, Sonowal said the Northeast Skill Development Centre has already been set up to train local youth, and a state-of-the-art maritime training institute is being developed in Dibrugarh as a centre of excellence.

Speaking on the occasion, Sarbananda Sonowal said, “Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, we have revitalised India’s maritime sector as never before. From historic growth in port capacity and cargo handling to pioneering green shipping, cruise tourism and skill development for our youth — these achievements reflect the Modi government’s unwavering commitment to make India a global maritime powerhouse and drive inclusive development across every coastal and riverine region.”

In a boost to inland navigation and safety, the Union Minister announced plans to construct four lighthouses along the Brahmaputra River — at Guwahati, Dibrugarh, Silghat, and Biswanath. These lighthouses will not only guide vessels but also serve as weather forecasting centres and new tourist attractions.

“We are coordinating with the Ministry of Earth Sciences to roll out this initiative soon,” he added.

Highlighting global interest in India’s waterways, Sonowal shared that Germany-based Rhenus Logistics Pvt Ltd recently conducted a three-month feasibility study on the Brahmaputra, Barak, and Ganga rivers.

“They found these rivers highly viable for shipping. The company plans to operate Burgess ships starting this year. Within two years, 100 such vessels will be deployed, with operations kicking off from November,” he informed.

To tap into the region’s tourism potential, Sonowal also unveiled plans for a water metro service in Guwahati, Dibrugarh, and Tezpur. “This will let tourists experience the stunning Brahmaputra and Assam’s natural beauty through safe and modern waterway transport,” he said.

The Ministry has undertaken projects worth ₹1,000 crore in the Northeast’s inland waterways sector over the past two years, with ₹300 crore works completed and ₹700 crore slated for completion by 2025. Major initiatives include permanent cargo terminals at Pandu, Jogighopa, Dhubri, Bogibeel, Karimganj and Badarpur; year-round fairway dredging; a new approach road to Pandu Port; heritage restoration in Dibrugarh; tourist jetties worth ₹299 crore; skill development centres at Guwahati and Dibrugarh; and plans for lighthouses at Bogibeel, Biswanath Ghat, Silghat and Pandu.

Additionally, the Ministry has approved the construction of 85 community jetties along the Brahmaputra to boost inland connectivity. These jetties will facilitate the smooth movement of passenger ferries, cargo vessels, and other boats, significantly enhancing transport and trade links across the state.

