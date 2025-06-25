Bikram Singh Majithia Accused In Massive Drug Money Laundering Scam, SIT And Vigilance Bureau Probe Reveals

In a major development that has sent shockwaves through Punjab’s political and law enforcement circles, former cabinet minister Bikram Singh Majithia has been arrested following an extensive probe into allegations of laundering massive amounts of drug money.

DCP (Investigation) Amritsar RPS Sandhu, said, “This (raid) is by Vigilance Department.” Asked if anyone had been arrested in the raid at Majithia’s house in the city’s Green Avenue road, the police official said, “Yes, they have been taken away.”

Government Says Bikram Singh Majithia Not Above Law Amid Statewide Drug Crackdown

Reacting to the development, Punjab Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said no person in the state is “above the law” noting that action will be taken against those who will be involved in activities related to drugs and its business. Cheema said that previous state governments had pushed the youth of Punjab towards drugs.

“A big campaign, ‘Yudh Nashe Ke Viruddh’, is going on in Punjab. When the Akali Dal and the BJP were in power, when the Congress party was in power, these people sold drugs and pushed the youth of Punjab towards drugs. They worked to make the people of Punjab addicted to drugs. The Aam Aadmi Party government is fighting against this. No person is above the law. Any person who was involved in the drug business, whether small or big, action will be taken against him”, Cheema told ANI.

Bikram Singh Majithia Linked to ₹540 Crore Illicit Enrichment in Drug Money Case

According to officials from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) and the Vigilance Bureau (VB), the investigation has uncovered illicit enrichment to the tune of over ₹540 crore. Among the key findings are ₹161 crore in unaccounted cash deposits in companies linked to Majithia, ₹141 crore reportedly routed through foreign entities, and ₹236 crore reflected in company books without any financial disclosures or explanations.

Investigators also flagged a sharp increase in personal assets held by Majithia and his wife, Genieve Kaur – none of which are backed by declared income sources.

Raids on Bikram Singh Majithia Properties Uncover Phones, Documents, Suspected Shell Firm Links

The SIT and VB, acting on FIR No. 02 of 2021, conducted raids across 22 individuals and at three key locations, recovering a treasure trove of evidence – including over 30 mobile phones, laptops, iPads, diaries, and documents related to Saraya Industries, a company under scrutiny in the case.

Officials believe the laundered funds were funnelled into this business during Majithia’s tenure as an MLA and cabinet minister. A Vigilance Bureau spokesperson confirmed Majithia’s arrest was carried out in accordance with legal procedure and stressed that the investigation is far from over. With more seizures and arrests expected, authorities say they are determined to follow the money trail to its final conclusion and place all evidence before the courts.

Bikram Singh Majithia’s Family, SAD Leaders Call Raids Political Vendetta by AAP

Meanwhile, SAD MLA and wife of Bikram Singh Majithia, Ganieve Kaur Majithia said that 30 to 35 people entered their house on Wednesday without showing any warrant or document.

Kaur stated that the matter is yet to be investigated. She further thanked all the SAD supporters who stood for Bikram Singh Mathithia during the raids.

“Thirty to thirty-five people entered our house. They neither showed us any warrant nor any other document…They just stormed into our house and started checking our personal belongings. They did not speak with us. I tried speaking to the officers…This is a matter which has not even been investigated. Let’s see what happens. Let the government do whatever it wants…Whatever is happening is all before you. We have fought this fight and we will continue to fight…People of Majithia stand with us and they will continue to do so. We thank them,” Kaur told reporters.

In Chandigarh, Arshdeep Singh Kler who is SAD spokesperson and lawyer of Bikram Singh Majithia said, “All of you know how the AAP government uses machinery against their political rivals. This morning, the residence of Bikram Singh Majithia in Amritsar was raided by a team of Vigilance Department. Majithia and his family were present there. Here in Sector 4 (Chandigarh), the residence of MLA Ganieve Kaur Majithia is located.”

(With Inputs From ANI)

