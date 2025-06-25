Ex-AIADMK Functionary Prasad Held For Drug Peddling, Murder Attempt, And Job Fraud

Chennai Police arrested former AIADMK functionary Prasad for involvement in multiple offences, including attempted murder, a job-for-money scam, and drug trafficking.

According to a statement by Chennai Police, two cases were registered in the Nungambakkam police limits following a quarrel between two groups in a bar. One accused was arrested in the first case, and seven were arrested in the second.

During inquiries about the accused named Prasad, and based on detailed technical and scientific inspection of his residence and bank statements, it was found that he was involved in an attempted murder case. Prasad was also accused of a job-for-money scam involving a fraud of around Rs 2 crore.

Investigations revealed that the accused had collected Rs 2 lakh each from 200 people by promising jobs in the Chennai Corporation, TNPSC, Water Board, Income Tax department, and Indian Railways. A police official named Senthil from Madurai, who had connections with Prasad, was also arrested. So far, three cases have been registered against Prasad and three others. Additional complaints are continuously being filed, the police statement added.

Further investigations revealed that Prasad blackmailed and extorted money from his partner Santosh, who helped him get personal phone numbers and location details through police contacts. One case has been registered in this regard, two Sub-Inspectors are under inquiry, and one has been arrested.

The police further stated that for the past three years, Prasad had been selling cocaine to known contacts, sourced from individuals named Pradeep from Bengaluru and John from Ghana. He also hosted drug parties for his friends. During the investigation, 11 grams of cocaine, a bank statement, and electronic evidence were recovered.

Actor Srikanth was questioned in this case and taken for medical examination. After examining his residence and bank records, and gathering sufficient evidence, Srikanth was arrested. The police added that other absconding accused will soon be arrested after further inquiry.

Ajay Vandaiyar, a close associate of Prasad, has also been involved in criminal activities like threatening landowners and grabbing lands using forged documents, especially targeting owners living abroad. Nagendra Sethupathi and others have been arrested for assisting in these illegal activities.

Chennai Police Commissionerate warned the public about drug use and drug parties, stating that both consuming narcotics and knowingly withholding drug-related information from authorities are punishable offences.

(With inputs from ANI)

