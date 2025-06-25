Live Tv
Home > India > Delhi Factory Fire Near Rithala Metro Station Leaves 3 Dead, Sparks Safety Concerns

Delhi Factory Fire Near Rithala Metro Station Leaves 3 Dead, Sparks Safety Concerns

A deadly fire broke out at a plastic and fabric printing factory near Rithala Metro Station in Delhi, killing three and injuring three others. Sixteen fire tenders were deployed to control the blaze. The fire’s intensity delayed rescue efforts. Authorities are investigating the cause. The incident raises concerns over industrial safety in urban areas.

A fire at a plastic printing factory near Rithala Metro Station in Delhi killed 3 and injured 3. Firefighters used 16 tenders to control the blaze. Investigation into the cause is ongoing.

Last Updated: June 25, 2025 10:51:00 IST

A massive fire broke out late Tuesday night at a plastic and fabric printing factory near Rithala Metro Station in Northwest Delhi, leaving three people dead and three others injured. The incident has once again brought industrial safety standards in the capital under scrutiny.

The fire, which erupted in a polyethylene and cloth printing unit, quickly escalated due to the highly flammable materials stored inside. The factory, located in a densely populated area, was engulfed in flames before emergency services could fully respond.

According to Divisional Fire Officer A.K. Jaiswal, 16 fire tenders were rushed to the scene to contain the blaze. “Printing on plastic and clothes is done in this factory. The people here told us that 2-3 people have been taken to the hospital. The fire is under control, but we cannot enter the second and third floors… When we are able to enter, then we will see if there is any casualty or not,” he said during the initial response.

The firefighting operation was intense and prolonged, with teams battling extreme heat and thick smoke. Due to the structural instability caused by the fire, access to the upper floors was delayed. Once the area was cooled and deemed safe, rescue teams entered the building and discovered the charred remains of three individuals.

The injured were immediately transported to nearby hospitals. Their current condition has not been disclosed, but officials confirmed they are receiving medical attention.

Delhi Police later confirmed the fatalities and injuries. “Three people died and three were injured as a fire broke out in a polyethylene factory near the Rithala Metro Station,” a police spokesperson stated. The identities of the deceased have not yet been released, pending notification of their families.

Eyewitnesses described the scene as chaotic. “We saw thick black smoke rising from the building. Firefighters were trying hard to reach the upper floors. It was terrifying,” said a local resident who lives near the factory.

The factory specialized in printing on plastic and textiles materials known to be highly combustible. Preliminary assessments suggest that the fire spread rapidly due to the nature of these materials. However, the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Authorities are now examining whether the factory had the necessary fire safety clearances and if any lapses contributed to the tragedy. A detailed forensic investigation is expected to follow.

This incident has reignited concerns about the presence of industrial units in residential or mixed-use areas of Delhi. Many such factories operate with minimal oversight and often lack adequate fire safety measures.

As the city mourns the loss of life, questions are being raised about the enforcement of safety regulations and the preparedness of emergency services. The Delhi Fire Service and local authorities are likely to face increased scrutiny in the coming days.

Further updates are awaited as officials continue their investigation into the cause of the fire and assess the structural damage to the building.

This tragic event near Rithala Metro Station serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for stricter fire safety enforcement in high-risk industrial zones across the capital.

Tags: delhi factory firenew delhirithala metro station
