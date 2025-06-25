Air India Dreamliner Crash In Ahmedabad: 256 Bodies Identified, DNA Testing Still Underway

In one of India’s worst air disasters in recent years, all the bodies of the Air India Boeing Dreamliner crash victims in Ahmedabad have now been recovered, officials revealed on Tuesday. A total of 256 bodies were handed over to their families, with most identified through DNA analysis, while a few were confirmed through face identification.

The June 12 crash involved an Air India Dreamliner flight to London. The plane descended just seconds after takeoff from Ahmedabad Airport and crashed on the residential campus of BJ Medical College in Meghani Nagar, a densely populated zone just beyond the airport perimeter.

Health department authorities confirmed that 253 bodies had been identified through DNA matching, and six through facial recognition. Identification is ongoing, as some bodies were burnt beyond recognition and require further genetic tests.

So far, 256 bodies have been returned to the families. However, officials are still unable to confirm the definitive death toll, as they await the completion of DNA analysis. “The number will be only finalized once the DNA matching is completed,” an insider close to the investigation said.

Amazingly, one of the 242 passengers on board survived the British-Indian passenger in seat 11A, who emerged from the wreckage with slight injuries. He is currently recovering and assisting authorities as a witness.

The cause of the crash remains unknown. The black box, which contains essential flight data and cockpit voice recordings, is being investigated by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).

Responding to reports that the black box may have been damaged and could be sent abroad for data extraction, Civil Aviation Minister K. Rammohan Naidu dismissed the speculation. “The black box is very much in India, and it is currently being investigated by the AAIB,” he told the press.

The Dreamliner crash has sparked a nationwide outcry over air safety protocols. In response, Air India has announced several preventive measures, including reducing the utilization of wide-body aircraft for international flights by 15%. This cutback is already underway and will continue at least until mid-July, as the airline reviews fleet usage and conducts detailed operational checks.

The aircraft involved was one of the newer models in Air India’s fleet, which has raised serious concerns. Aviation experts are now questioning whether technical failure, human error, or maintenance lapses may have contributed to the tragedy.

The toll on the local population has also been high. The crash site the BJ Medical College hostel grounds was destroyed, with many civilians reportedly among the dead. Local authorities, supported by national disaster response teams and forensic specialists, carried out extensive recovery operations to identify victims and secure the site.

Meanwhile, grieving families are still demanding answers. There is mounting public pressure on the authorities to release technical reports, maintenance logs, and the pilot’s final communication with air traffic control.

This disaster strikes at a critical time for Indian aviation, especially for Air India, which is undergoing fleet modernization and expanding overseas routes under the Tata Group’s ownership. How transparently and swiftly the airline handles this crisis may well shape its future reputation.

