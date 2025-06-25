AIADMK Faces Backlash After Anti-Periyar Video Played At BJP-Backed Lord Muruga Conference In Madurai

In what was supposed to be a grand spiritual gathering, the Lord Muruga conference held in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, on Sunday has sparked a major political controversy, placing the AIADMK-BJP alliance under public scrutiny once again. Organised by the Hindu Munnani and backed by the BJP, the event turned contentious when a video critical of Dravidian icons Periyar and former CM CN Annadurai was screened in the presence of several senior AIADMK leaders.

Among the attendees on stage was RB Udhayakumar, the Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, along with other AIADMK members. The silence of AIADMK leaders during the screening has led to widespread criticism, especially considering that the party owes its ideological roots to CN Annadurai, whose name it still carries in full All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.

The DMK, the ruling party in Tamil Nadu and a staunch defender of the Dravidian movement, lost no time in lashing out at its opposition. DMK spokesperson Dr Syed Hafezullah strongly condemned the event, stating, “Even God will not forgive a spiritual event being turned into a political meet.” He further accused the AIADMK of being a pawn in the BJP’s attempt to infiltrate Tamil politics by undermining its foundational ideologies.

The controversial video, reportedly questioning the legacy of both Periyar and Annadurai, has triggered not only anger among Dravidian supporters but also embarrassment within the AIADMK ranks. The party attempted damage control soon after the incident.

Kovai Sathyan, AIADMK spokesperson, acknowledged the mistake, saying, “They could have avoided using this video. In future, this has to be avoided and no room should be given for fodder to rivals to portray that all is not well in the AIADMK-BJP alliance.”

Meanwhile, senior AIADMK leader SP Velumani tried to downplay the controversy but made it clear that the party holds its legacy in high regard. “You know how our leader responded when our late leaders were insulted,” he said, referencing past tensions with the BJP, including the AIADMK’s earlier decision to break ties after controversial remarks by former BJP state president K. Annamalai.

Despite the unease and internal criticism, the AIADMK has so far maintained that its alliance with the BJP remains unaffected.

The Lord Muruga conference was envisioned as a spiritual and cultural outreach by the BJP to gain a stronger foothold in Tamil Nadu, a state where it has historically failed to make major electoral gains. The event drew thousands of attendees and featured replicas of the six abodes of Lord Muruga, aiming to tap into the region’s religious and cultural sentiment.

Adding further glamour to the event was the appearance of Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM and popular actor Pawan Kalyan, who brought celebrity appeal to the BJP’s campaign. Governors RN Ravi (Tamil Nadu) and CP Radhakrishnan (Jharkhand), both BJP appointees, also visited the exhibition and offered prayers, underlining the political weight behind the event.

However, the video controversy has arguably eclipsed the spiritual purpose of the gathering. Critics claim that the inclusion of the anti-Periyar content was not accidental but rather a deliberate attempt to provoke and disrupt the influence of the Dravidian ideology, which remains deeply entrenched in the state’s socio-political landscape.

As the fallout continues, the AIADMK finds itself in a difficult position struggling to maintain a delicate alliance with the BJP while trying to safeguard the image of its founding leaders. With elections not far away, this incident could have significant repercussions in shaping voter perception across Tamil Nadu.

