Parliamentary Committee To Discuss Aircraft Maintenance, Boeing, DGCA Officials Role In Aftermath Of AI171 Crash

Parliamentary Committee To Discuss Aircraft Maintenance, Boeing, DGCA Officials Role In Aftermath Of AI171 Crash

A Parliamentary Standing Committee on road transport, tourism, and culture will summon DGCA, Air India, and Boeing officials to answer key questions on the fatal AI171 crash that killed over 270 people. The panel will examine safety audits, maintenance lapses, crew working hours, and the role of aviation regulators. A full report is expected after the July meeting.

Parliamentary panel to summon DGCA, Air India, and Boeing officials over AI171 crash that killed 270; probe to focus on aircraft maintenance and safety lapses.

Published By: Anand Singh
Last Updated: June 24, 2025 13:13:03 IST

A Parliamentary Standing committee on road transport, tourism and culture will summon the officials of the DGCA, airline carrier representatives and Boeing in coming days when it meets again to discuss the tragic crash involving an Air India London bound AI171 aircraft which killed over 270 people on June 12. 

According to sources, the parliamentary standing committee want to question the officials of the carriers, plane makers and government officials over maintenance, security audit and other issues following the recent incidents of airplane and chopper crash. 

The source said that the committee will fire salvos in regard to the reports of shortcomings that has been flagged in recent times.

The source said that the committee will also question the Air India, DGCA and the Boeing over the tragic crash killing 241 on board on the ill fated Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner and several others on the ground.

The source said that the committee will also focus on the issues of maintenance of the aircrafts abd choppers, the report of the maintenance carried out, role of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) officials on the carriers responding to the problems faced by the aircrafts and response by the airline carriers and also the working hours of the pilots and crew staff members of airlines. 

The committee is set to question these points when it again meets in July first week. The source said that once the meeting is concluded, then the report will be shared in Parliament. 

Tags: ai171 aircraftdgca officialsparliamentary committee
