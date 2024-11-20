Bitcoin Controversy: BJP Accuses Rahul And Sonia Gandhi Of Orchestrating ‘Scam’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday escalated its accusations against Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) leader Supriya Sule and Congress leader Nana Patole, alleging their involvement in an alleged Bitcoin scam. The accusations claim the proceeds were used to influence elections in Maharashtra.

Allegations of Bitcoin Misuse

The controversy stems from claims made by former IPS officer Ravindranath Patil, who alleged that the two leaders conspired to encash Bitcoins for electoral funding. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra presented purported voice notes, allegedly involving Sule and Patole, discussing the misuse of cryptocurrency.

Patra also claimed, “The alleged misappropriation was done as per the directions of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi,” adding that the ₹235 crore scam began years ago and benefited the Opposition’s Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance during previous elections.

Supriya Sule Rejects Allegations

Supriya Sule dismissed the accusations, describing them as “cheap politics” by the BJP to manipulate voters. “All this is conjecture and innuendo, and I am ready for a debate with any representative of the BJP at a time and date of their choice, in a public forum,” she posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Sule further accused the BJP of resorting to familiar tactics, stating, “These are familiar tactics of spreading false information to manipulate the righteous voters the night before the election.” She filed complaints with the Election Commission of India and the Maharashtra Cyber Crime Department against former IPS officer Patil and Gaurav Mehta, a witness in the 2018 case.

BJP Demands Answers

Patra, addressing a press conference, insisted, “Supriya Sule claims the audio is AI-generated and not her voice, while her own brother Ajit Pawar acknowledges it. Clearly, the instructions she is giving are evident, and the involvement of Nana Patole with Amitabh Gupta, the commissioner, is also clear.”

Patra further alleged that Signal app chats revealed more significant players involved, including senior Congress leaders. “If there is any biggest player in this game of loot and corruption in this country, then it is Sonia ji and Rahul ji,” he said, demanding a press conference from Rahul Gandhi to clarify the allegations.

The escalating war of words between the BJP and Opposition leaders has added tension to the ongoing Maharashtra elections, with both sides trading barbs and accusations.