Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, November 20, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Bitcoin Controversy: BJP Accuses Rahul And Sonia Gandhi Of Orchestrating ‘Scam’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday escalated its accusations against Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) leader Supriya Sule and Congress leader Nana Patole, alleging their involvement in an alleged Bitcoin scam

Bitcoin Controversy: BJP Accuses Rahul And Sonia Gandhi Of Orchestrating ‘Scam’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday escalated its accusations against Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) leader Supriya Sule and Congress leader Nana Patole, alleging their involvement in an alleged Bitcoin scam. The accusations claim the proceeds were used to influence elections in Maharashtra.

Allegations of Bitcoin Misuse

The controversy stems from claims made by former IPS officer Ravindranath Patil, who alleged that the two leaders conspired to encash Bitcoins for electoral funding. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra presented purported voice notes, allegedly involving Sule and Patole, discussing the misuse of cryptocurrency.

Patra also claimed, “The alleged misappropriation was done as per the directions of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi,” adding that the ₹235 crore scam began years ago and benefited the Opposition’s Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance during previous elections.

Supriya Sule Rejects Allegations

Supriya Sule dismissed the accusations, describing them as “cheap politics” by the BJP to manipulate voters. “All this is conjecture and innuendo, and I am ready for a debate with any representative of the BJP at a time and date of their choice, in a public forum,” she posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Sule further accused the BJP of resorting to familiar tactics, stating, “These are familiar tactics of spreading false information to manipulate the righteous voters the night before the election.” She filed complaints with the Election Commission of India and the Maharashtra Cyber Crime Department against former IPS officer Patil and Gaurav Mehta, a witness in the 2018 case.

BJP Demands Answers

Patra, addressing a press conference, insisted, “Supriya Sule claims the audio is AI-generated and not her voice, while her own brother Ajit Pawar acknowledges it. Clearly, the instructions she is giving are evident, and the involvement of Nana Patole with Amitabh Gupta, the commissioner, is also clear.”

Patra further alleged that Signal app chats revealed more significant players involved, including senior Congress leaders. “If there is any biggest player in this game of loot and corruption in this country, then it is Sonia ji and Rahul ji,” he said, demanding a press conference from Rahul Gandhi to clarify the allegations.

The escalating war of words between the BJP and Opposition leaders has added tension to the ongoing Maharashtra elections, with both sides trading barbs and accusations.

Read More : PM Modi, Justin Trudeau, And Joe Biden In A G20 Family Photo

Filed under

Bitcoin Controversy BJP Rahul Gandhi sonia gandhi
Advertisement

Also Read

Liam Payne’s Funeral: Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, One Direction Members Pay Tribute

Liam Payne’s Funeral: Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, One Direction Members Pay Tribute

CBSE Board Exam Time Table 2025 Announced For Class 10 And 12: Check Detailed Schedule Here

CBSE Board Exam Time Table 2025 Announced For Class 10 And 12: Check Detailed Schedule...

Survey Shows All Delhi-NCR Family Has One Or More Members Affected With Pollution-Linked Health Problems

Survey Shows All Delhi-NCR Family Has One Or More Members Affected With Pollution-Linked Health Problems

Will Donald Trump Now Commute In Tesla’s Cybertruck? Here’s A List Of All The Cars That POTUS Travels With

Will Donald Trump Now Commute In Tesla’s Cybertruck? Here’s A List Of All The Cars...

India Beats China 1-0 In Final To Retain Third ACT Crown

India Beats China 1-0 In Final To Retain Third ACT Crown

Entertainment

Liam Payne’s Funeral: Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, One Direction Members Pay Tribute

Liam Payne’s Funeral: Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, One Direction Members Pay Tribute

What Is Mia Khalifa’s Real Name? All About Her Ethnicity, Multiple Marriages, And Reason Behind Using A Muslim Name

What Is Mia Khalifa’s Real Name? All About Her Ethnicity, Multiple Marriages, And Reason Behind

Salman Khan Casts Vote Amid Tight Security In Maharashtra Elections

Salman Khan Casts Vote Amid Tight Security In Maharashtra Elections

Boredom, Not Cheating: Why Bollywood Marriages End, Saira Banu’s Lawyer Reveals Surprising Truth

Boredom, Not Cheating: Why Bollywood Marriages End, Saira Banu’s Lawyer Reveals Surprising Truth

Maharashtra Election 2024: Will Salman Khan Step Out To Vote Amid Multiple Death Threats?

Maharashtra Election 2024: Will Salman Khan Step Out To Vote Amid Multiple Death Threats?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Steven Guo: How This 24-Year-Old Entrepreneur Earns $254,000 While Living In Bali

Steven Guo: How This 24-Year-Old Entrepreneur Earns $254,000 While Living In Bali

How Safe It Is To Eat Your Favorite Panipuri? Know The Health Risks Linked To Street Foods

How Safe It Is To Eat Your Favorite Panipuri? Know The Health Risks Linked To

Happy International Men’s Day 2024: What Is Toxic Masculinity And Why Is It More Harmful To Men?

Happy International Men’s Day 2024: What Is Toxic Masculinity And Why Is It More Harmful

Does Exercising On An Empty Stomach Boost Your Workout Results?

Does Exercising On An Empty Stomach Boost Your Workout Results?

International Men’s Day: Who Makes A Better Boss – Male Or Female?

International Men’s Day: Who Makes A Better Boss – Male Or Female?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox