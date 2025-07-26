BJP Accuses Congress Of Betraying Ambedkar After Udit Raj’s Remarks Comparing Rahul Gandhi With Constitution Architecture

A political brawl erupted between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress on Saturday after Udit Raj made remarks comparing Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi to BR Ambedkar. The BJP termed the remarks as an insult to Dalits as well as to the architecture of the constitution.

Congress leader Udit Raj said that Rahul Gandhi will prove to be the “second Ambedkar” for the Other Backwards Classes (OBCs).

Udit Raj Compared Rahul Gandhi With Ambedkar

In a post in Hindi on ‘X’, Congress leader Udit Raj said, “OBCs need to think, history does not repeatedly offer opportunities for progress. Act on what Rahul Gandhi said at the Tal Katora Stadium conference and support him. If you do this, Rahul Gandhi will prove to be another Ambedkar for them.”

ओबीसी को सोचना पड़ेगा इतिहास बार बार प्रगति के लिए मौका नहीं देता । ताल कटोरा स्टेडियम के सम्मेलन में जो बात राहुल गांधी ने कही उस पर चल पड़ें और साथ दें । अगर ऐसा करते हैं तो इनके लिए राहुल गांधी दूसरा अंबेडकर साबित होंगे । — Dr. Udit Raj (@Dr_Uditraj) July 26, 2025

BJP Asks Congress Why Isn’t Congress Searching For Another Nehru?

Reacting to Raj’s tweet, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya accused the Congress of betraying Ambedkar and repeatedly insulting him, which is recorded in history.”

In a post in Hindi on ‘X’, Malviya said on Saturday, “Congress is now worried about finding another Ambedkar. But the nation knows how Congress betrayed Dr. Ambedkar and repeatedly insulted him, which is recorded in history.”

कांग्रेस को अब दूसरा आंबेडकर खोजने की चिंता है।

लेकिन देश जानता है कि कांग्रेस ने डॉ. आंबेडकर के साथ कैसे विश्वासघात किया और बार-बार उनका अपमान किया, ये इतिहास में दर्ज है। सवाल ये है — कांग्रेस दूसरा नेहरू क्यों नहीं खोज रही?

क्योंकि ये प्रयास डॉ. आंबेडकर की विरासत और महानता को… https://t.co/Xe99AZ6c7j — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) July 26, 2025

“The question is — why isn’t Congress searching for another Nehru? Because this effort is a conspiracy to diminish Dr. Ambedkar’s legacy and greatness. And as for Rahul Gandhi — He can never become anything, except a historic failure. He asked Congress a question.

What Rahul Gandhi Said At The OBC Sammelan

While speaking at the ’Bhagidari Nyay Sammelan’ in Delhi, Rahul Gandhi said, “I think about my work, where I did well and where I fell short, and I see two to three things. Land Acquisition Bill, MNREGA, Right to Food, Tribal Bill, and Niyamgiri struggle — all these things I did well. As far as the issues of tribals, Dalits, and women are concerned, I should get good marks there. I did good work.”

Nowadays, both parties — the BJP and the Congress — are trying hard to claim the legacy of BR Ambedkar.

