BJP Condemns Attack On Tagore’s Ancestral Home, Begins Statewide Protests

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Sadar Urban Committee organized a protest rally on Saturday in Agartala, marching from Fire Service Choumuhani to Border Golchakkar. Senior BJP leaders led the rally, condemning recent incidents of violence against minority communities in Bangladesh. The protest came in response to alleged attacks, including one on the ancestral home of Rabindranath Tagore, which the BJP described as an emotional and cultural attack on all Bengalis.

Prominent leaders such as Agartala Municipal Corporation Mayor Dipak Majumder, MLA Bhagaban Das, and several local party officials participated in the demonstration.

BJP Condemns Alleged Attack on Tagore’s Home in Bangladesh

Addressing the gathering, MLA Bhagaban Das stated, “This house is not just a structure—it’s a symbol of cultural heritage and pride for all Bengalis. By attacking it, the perpetrators have insulted the entire Indian community.” He described the incident as a “deep emotional blow” to India and accused the current interim government in Bangladesh, reportedly formed with the help of Md. Yunus, of failing to protect minority communities and cultural sites.

Das continued, “Recently, an interim government was formed in Bangladesh with the help of Md. Yunus. Every day, attacks and disturbances are taking place in different parts of Bangladesh. Minorities in Bangladesh are repeatedly subjected to brutal attacks, and we, the BJP of Tripura, have consistently protested against this.”

BJP Blames Opposition Silence, Announces Larger Movement

During the rally, BJP leaders strongly criticised political opponents, including the Communist Party and Congress, for not voicing concerns about the violence. “Neither the Communists nor the Congress have spoken up. They remain silent on Pakistan, on West Bengal, and now on the situation in Bangladesh. But we will not be silent,” said MLA Bhagaban Das.

The BJP stated that Saturday’s protest marks the beginning of a broader agitation. Leaders confirmed that the party would carry out local demonstrations across Tripura in the coming days. These protests will culminate in a larger rally in front of the Bangladesh Visa Office in Agartala on June 16.

Protest Rescheduled in Respect of Plane Crash Victims

The BJP originally planned the protest for June 12, but postponed the rally following the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. MLA Bhagaban Das acknowledged this during his address. “This movement was originally scheduled for the 12th, but due to another unfortunate incident, the plane crash in Ahmedabad, we are holding this protest today instead,” he said.

He reaffirmed the party’s commitment to the cause, stating, “In the coming days, there will be protests in every locality, and on the 16th, we will hold a larger movement in front of the Bangladesh Visa Office in Agartala.”

Also Read: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Victim’s Son Shares Heartbreaking Last Conversation With Parents