Live Tv
Search
Live TV
Home > India > BJP Condemns Attack On Tagore’s Ancestral Home, Begins Statewide Protests

BJP Condemns Attack On Tagore’s Ancestral Home, Begins Statewide Protests

The BJP stated that Saturday’s protest marks the beginning of a broader agitation. Leaders confirmed that the party would carry out local demonstrations across Tripura in the coming days. These protests will culminate in a larger rally in front of the Bangladesh Visa Office in Agartala on June 16.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last Updated: June 14, 2025 15:36:51 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Sadar Urban Committee organized a protest rally on Saturday in Agartala, marching from Fire Service Choumuhani to Border Golchakkar. Senior BJP leaders led the rally, condemning recent incidents of violence against minority communities in Bangladesh. The protest came in response to alleged attacks, including one on the ancestral home of Rabindranath Tagore, which the BJP described as an emotional and cultural attack on all Bengalis.

Prominent leaders such as Agartala Municipal Corporation Mayor Dipak Majumder, MLA Bhagaban Das, and several local party officials participated in the demonstration.

BJP Condemns Alleged Attack on Tagore’s Home in Bangladesh

Addressing the gathering, MLA Bhagaban Das stated, “This house is not just a structure—it’s a symbol of cultural heritage and pride for all Bengalis. By attacking it, the perpetrators have insulted the entire Indian community.” He described the incident as a “deep emotional blow” to India and accused the current interim government in Bangladesh, reportedly formed with the help of Md. Yunus, of failing to protect minority communities and cultural sites.

Das continued, “Recently, an interim government was formed in Bangladesh with the help of Md. Yunus. Every day, attacks and disturbances are taking place in different parts of Bangladesh. Minorities in Bangladesh are repeatedly subjected to brutal attacks, and we, the BJP of Tripura, have consistently protested against this.”

BJP Blames Opposition Silence, Announces Larger Movement

During the rally, BJP leaders strongly criticised political opponents, including the Communist Party and Congress, for not voicing concerns about the violence. “Neither the Communists nor the Congress have spoken up. They remain silent on Pakistan, on West Bengal, and now on the situation in Bangladesh. But we will not be silent,” said MLA Bhagaban Das.

The BJP stated that Saturday’s protest marks the beginning of a broader agitation. Leaders confirmed that the party would carry out local demonstrations across Tripura in the coming days. These protests will culminate in a larger rally in front of the Bangladesh Visa Office in Agartala on June 16.

Protest Rescheduled in Respect of Plane Crash Victims

The BJP originally planned the protest for June 12, but postponed the rally following the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. MLA Bhagaban Das acknowledged this during his address. “This movement was originally scheduled for the 12th, but due to another unfortunate incident, the plane crash in Ahmedabad, we are holding this protest today instead,” he said.

He reaffirmed the party’s commitment to the cause, stating, “In the coming days, there will be protests in every locality, and on the 16th, we will hold a larger movement in front of the Bangladesh Visa Office in Agartala.”

Also Read: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Victim’s Son Shares Heartbreaking Last Conversation With Parents

Tags: bjptagore ancestral home
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

More News

Shardul Thakur Recalls Historic 2021 Series Ahead Of England Tour
Grammy Award Winner Ricky Kej Teams Up With Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi For Mahatma Gandhi Tribute Album
Kagiso Rabada On South Africa’s World Test Championship Triumph: ‘Will Never Forget This Moment’
New Robotic Skin Can Feel Heat, Pain And Pressure Like Human Skin
Supriya Sule Slams Air India’s 3-Hour Flight Delay, Aviation Minister Responds
India vs England Series Equals Ashes In Commercial Importance, Says ECB Chief
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: DNA Of 163 Victims Matched, 124 Bodies Returned To Families
IND vs ENG: Jasprit Bumrah Confirms He Won’t Play In All Five Test Matches, Says ‘When I’m Playing For India…’
Shikhar Dhawan’s Cryptic Post For Yuzvendra Chahal Sparks Curiosity: ‘Kahaani Mein Twist Hai’
BJP Blames Revanth Reddy For Dodging Responsibility On Unfulfilled Promises

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?