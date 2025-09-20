LIVE TV
Home > India > "BJP just drags Congress into everything": Udit Raj on Pitroda's remarks

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 20, 2025 00:14:08 IST

New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): Congress leader Udit Raj on Friday defended party leader Sam Pitroda’s recent remarks about Pakistan and criticised the BJP for dragging the Congress into controversies “unnecessarily”.

Speaking to ANI, Raj said Pitroda is an intellectual and shares his perspectives on various issues. He said Pitroda’s views are his own and not of Congress.

He said, “… The Indian and Pakistani societies are somewhat alike. It is his personal choice that he went to Pakistan. He is an intellectual and puts forward his points on various issues from time to time. BJP itself doesn’t do anything and just drags Congress into everything. Sam Pitroda doesn’t always necessarily put forward Congress’ view. When they talk about Vasudaiva Kutumbakam, do they exclude Pakistan? Modo Ji went to Pakistan uninvited. Dragging Congress into controversies unnecessarily because they are incapable of doing anything…”

Congress leader Tariq Anwar also reacted to Pitroda’s remarks and said, “I don’t know which words he used. I recall what former Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji had said, ‘We can change everything, but not our neighbours’. Only time will tell how our relations will be with Nepal or Bangladesh in future.”

Sam Pitroda reportedly said in a media statement that he had been to Pakistan and “felt at home”.

Earlier today, BJP leader Shehzad Poonawalla had launched a sharp attack on Congress, calling it a “Islamabad National Congress” following Pitroda’s remarks. He further alleged that Congress and Pakistan have been in collaboration for a long time.

Poonawalla said, “The collab between Congress and Pakistan is a very old collaboration. Congress has followed a policy where they have given a clean chit to Pakistan on 26/11, Pahalgam, Pulwama, and undermined Indian forces. Now, Sam Pitroda says Pakistan is like his home and he feels comfortable there. He likes to be in Pakistan where Hindus are killed…The soft corner Congress has for Pakistan is reflected time and again…INC means Islamabad National Congress, not Indian National Congress.”

NCP MP Sunil Tatkare called Congress Overseas Chief Sam Pitroda’s recent remarks about Pakistan “unfortunate” and “sad for India.”

Speaking to ANI, Tatkare said, “It is sad for India. He (Pitroda) also grew up in India and achieved his status in India… It is unfortunate…” (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed.

