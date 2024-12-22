Home
Sunday, December 22, 2024
BJP Leader Navya Haridas Challenges Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s Election From Wayanad, Claims False Asset Declarations

Navya Haridas, BJP leader, has filed an election petition in the Kerala High Court against Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s Wayanad by-election victory, alleging false asset declarations. The petition claims Priyanka Gandhi misled voters by suppressing key asset details. The case is scheduled for hearing in January 2025.

BJP Leader Navya Haridas Challenges Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Election From Wayanad, Claims False Asset Declarations

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Navya Haridas has approached the Kerala High Court, challenging the election of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from Kerala’s Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency. The by-election, held on November 13, 2024, saw Priyanka Gandhi make a successful electoral debut after her brother, Rahul Gandhi, vacated the seat. She won with an impressive margin of over five lakh votes, defeating her Congress rival in the contest.

Navya Haridas’ petition alleges that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra did not accurately disclose her and her family’s assets in her nomination papers, providing what Haridas claims is “false information.” According to Haridas, this violates the Model Code of Conduct and constitutes corrupt practices. Haridas explained that despite filing a complaint with the Election Commission on this matter, no action was taken as expected, prompting her to file the election petition in court.

The petition, filed by advocate Hari Kumar G Nair, calls for the cancellation of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s election, accusing her of suppressing vital information regarding her family’s assets. The BJP claims that these omissions were deliberate, designed to mislead voters and influence their decision-making.

The case is set to be heard in January 2025, as the Kerala High Court will be on vacation from December 23, 2024, to January 5, 2025. In response to the petition, Congress leaders have criticized the move. Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari labeled Haridas’ petition as an attempt at “cheap publicity,” expressing confidence that it will be dismissed and that a fine will be imposed on Haridas for filing it. Congress MP Manickam Tagore also defended the party, stating that while the BJP has the right to file such petitions, “the truth is on their side.”

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in her nomination papers, disclosed assets worth over ₹12 crore and an income of ₹46.39 lakh for the financial year 2023-2024. Her declaration included movable assets, such as deposits in multiple bank accounts, investments in mutual funds, and a Honda CRV gifted by her husband Robert Vadra. The affidavit also disclosed her immovable assets, which include agricultural land in Delhi and a residential property in Shimla, valued at over ₹5.63 crore. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also provided details about her husband’s substantial assets, including movable assets worth ₹37.9 crore and immovable assets worth ₹27.64 crore.

This legal challenge has further intensified the ongoing political tensions between the BJP and Congress, with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s entry into the Lok Sabha making the Gandhi family, including her, Rahul Gandhi, and Sonia Gandhi, all sitting Members of Parliament.

ALSO READ: Delhi Air Emergency: National Capital’s AQI Plunges To ‘Severe’ Levels Amid Cold Wave

BJP Leader Navya Haridas Congress election controversy kerala high court Priyanka gandhi vadra Wayanad bypoll

