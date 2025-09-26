LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp donald trump SIT Probe leh-violence amazon-mx-player Asia Cup FCRS License Cancelled Menstruation Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
Home > India > BJP leader's 2023 murder in Chhattisgarh: NIA charges father-son naxal operatives

BJP leader's 2023 murder in Chhattisgarh: NIA charges father-son naxal operatives

BJP leader's 2023 murder in Chhattisgarh: NIA charges father-son naxal operatives

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 26, 2025 09:43:07 IST

New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted two father-son naxal operatives in the 2023 Chhattisgarh murder case of local BJP leader Ratan Dubey.

Shivanand Nag and his father Narayan Prasad Nag have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the second supplementary chargesheet filed before the NIA Special Court at Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh.

“The duo was found to have been actively involved in the criminal conspiracy related to Dubey’s brutal killing,” said the NIA in a statement.

As per NIA investigations, the “Nags were active operatives of CPI (Maoist) and had a past political, business and personal rivalry with Ratan Dubey.”

BJP leader Ratan Dubey was hacked to death with hand axes during an election campaign in a crowded weekly market at Koushalnar village in Jharaghati area of Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh in November 2023. The targeted killing was aimed at disrupting the election and terrorising the local people.

NIA, during investigation, established the role and involvement of the members of the Bayanar Area Committee and Barsoor Area Committee of the East Bastar Division operating under the CPI (Maoist), as well as their overground workers (OGWs).

The agency, which took over the probe in February 2024, had chargesheeted one accused, Dhan Singh Korram, in June last year. Two others, Sainuram Korram and Laluram Korram, were subsequently arrested and chargesheeted in December 2024. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: chhattisgarh-murdernaxal-operativesniaratan-dubey

RELATED News

"Will ensure no farmer suffers any losses," says MP CM Mohan Yadav
‘I Love Mahadev’ And ‘I Love Muhammad’ Trend Take Over Social Media: Here’s What’s Happening
PM Modi to Introduce Bihar’s Mukhyamantri Mahila Rozgar Yojana: Get a Brief Knowledge
Watch: Woman Stops Dalit Students From Using Common Path, Bombards Them With Caste Slurs In Tamil Nadu
"Big boost to Atmanirbharta": Defence expert Anil Gaur after Defence Ministry signs Rs 62,370 crore contract with HAL

LATEST NEWS

Trisha Vivek Thosar: Five Year Old Girl Steals The Spotlight at 71st National Film Awards 2025
Donald Trump Keeps Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, Army Chief Asim Munir Waiting At Oval Office, Sounds Casual: ‘They May Be Somewhere’
Bigg Boss 19: Tanya Mittal Breaks Down Over Mridul Tiwari Comment, Tells Zeishan Quadri ‘I Have No Support’
Jaishankar joins G4 counterparts at UNGA, reaffirms push for UN Security Council reforms
Awez Darbar Breaks Down On Bigg Boss 19 After Baseer Ali’s Comment, Says ‘Our Families Are Watching’
WATCH: Donald Trump Praises Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif, Calls General Asim Munir ‘A Great Guy,’ Then Announces 100% Pharma Tariffs The Same Day
Nagarjuna expresses "gratitude" as Delhi High Court offers protection to personality rights
'Tumbbad 2': Sohum Shah joins Jayantilal Gada's Pen Studios, teases "the journey begins"
Donald Trump’s Tariff Tantrum: Indian Pharma Stocks Fall; Sun Pharma, Biocon, Lupin In Focus For The Day
Sensex, Nifty open in red; Pharma stocks fall up to 4% as Trump imposes 100% tariff on branded drugs
BJP leader's 2023 murder in Chhattisgarh: NIA charges father-son naxal operatives

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

BJP leader's 2023 murder in Chhattisgarh: NIA charges father-son naxal operatives

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

BJP leader's 2023 murder in Chhattisgarh: NIA charges father-son naxal operatives
BJP leader's 2023 murder in Chhattisgarh: NIA charges father-son naxal operatives
BJP leader's 2023 murder in Chhattisgarh: NIA charges father-son naxal operatives
BJP leader's 2023 murder in Chhattisgarh: NIA charges father-son naxal operatives

QUICK LINKS