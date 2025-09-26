BJP leader's 2023 murder in Chhattisgarh: NIA charges father-son naxal operatives

New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has chargesheeted two father-son naxal operatives in the 2023 Chhattisgarh murder case of local BJP leader Ratan Dubey.

Shivanand Nag and his father Narayan Prasad Nag have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the second supplementary chargesheet filed before the NIA Special Court at Jagdalpur in Chhattisgarh.

“The duo was found to have been actively involved in the criminal conspiracy related to Dubey’s brutal killing,” said the NIA in a statement.

As per NIA investigations, the “Nags were active operatives of CPI (Maoist) and had a past political, business and personal rivalry with Ratan Dubey.”

BJP leader Ratan Dubey was hacked to death with hand axes during an election campaign in a crowded weekly market at Koushalnar village in Jharaghati area of Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh in November 2023. The targeted killing was aimed at disrupting the election and terrorising the local people.

NIA, during investigation, established the role and involvement of the members of the Bayanar Area Committee and Barsoor Area Committee of the East Bastar Division operating under the CPI (Maoist), as well as their overground workers (OGWs).

The agency, which took over the probe in February 2024, had chargesheeted one accused, Dhan Singh Korram, in June last year. Two others, Sainuram Korram and Laluram Korram, were subsequently arrested and chargesheeted in December 2024. (ANI)

