BJP MLC C T Ravi Arrested For Offensive Remarks Against Minister Hebbalkar

A case was filed against BJP MLC C T Ravi under sections related to sexual harassment and insulting the modesty of a woman. The allegations arose following remarks allegedly made during a heated discussion in the Karnataka Legislative Council involving the state’s Minister for Women and Child Development. The minister accused Ravi of using derogatory language and lodged a formal complaint with the legislative council chairman.

The incident occurred on the last day of the winter session while discussing Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statements on Babasaheb Ambedkar. Following the minister’s complaint, the police registered a case under specific sections of the law and subsequently arrested Ravi. Protests by supporters of Ravi erupted after his arrest, with many alleging political vendetta.

Minister Demands Verification

The minister requested that the audio and video recordings of the session be reviewed to substantiate her claims. However, as the session was adjourned at the time, the recordings reportedly ceased. Supporting statements were made by other members of the council backing the minister’s complaint.

Ravi dismissed the accusations, describing them as baseless and politically motivated. He stated, “Her allegations are false. Let the audio and video be verified, and I will respond after that. I have not used abusive language.” He referred to the situation as an example of “goonda raj.”

Chairman Calls for Introspection

Before adjourning the house sine die, the legislative council chairman expressed concern over the incident, noting it was unprecedented in the council’s history. He urged both sides to reflect on their conduct.

The confrontation was seen by some as a reflection of the ongoing tensions between the NDA and the INDIA bloc over remarks related to Ambedkar. Opinions remain divided, with some viewing the incident as a legitimate expression of political disagreement, while others see it as a diversion from more pressing national concerns.

