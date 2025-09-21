LIVE TV
BJP MP Jagdambika Pal flags off 'Swami Vivekanand Run 2025' in Mumbai

BJP MP Jagdambika Pal flags off 'Swami Vivekanand Run 2025' in Mumbai

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 21, 2025 12:56:07 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 21 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party MP Jagdambika Pal flagged off ‘Swami Vivekanand Run 2025’ in Mumbai on Sunday.

The run was organised by the voluntary organisation Bharat Vikas Parishad to spread awareness of Swami Vivekananda’s teachings and contribute to charitable causes.

“We are doing this work on behalf of Bharat Vikas to make PM Modi’s thoughts reach the citizens of the country and to make the thoughts of the people, the thoughts of patriotism, reach PM Modi,” Shiv Sena MLA Dilip Lande told ANI.

“Similarly, Bharat Parishad is working to promote the customs, traditions, and culture of the country,” he added.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma flagged off ‘Namo Yuva Run’ in Jaipur on Sunday.

The event was organised by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha as part of the “Seva Pakhwada (service fortnight)” to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.

“The Prime Minister wants to celebrate his birthday in the form of Sewa Pakhwada. Hence, we have organised it in Rajasthan and are running various programs under it to ensure each and every citizen of the state gets the benefit of the state government’s welfare schemes, and their lives change, giving out the message of de-addiction,” Chief Minister Sharma said.

‘Namo Yuva Run’ has been held in many cities across the country.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched the ‘Namo Yuva Run’ in Lucknow and highlighted key initiatives and the vision of a developed India as part of the Sewa Pakhwada program.

Addressing the event, CM Yogi Adityanath announced that the Seva Pakhwada, being conducted from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday to Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday, emphasises health and youth participation.

“The Sewa Pakwada program will run from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday to Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday, also known as the Father of the Nation. The Prime Minister firmly believes that if women are healthy, the youth will also be healthy. As part of this initiative, a blood donation camp has been organised, and youth from across the country are participating in the program. The entire nation is progressing with the concept of India,” he said.

Former Indian cricketer Parthiv Patel on Sunday participated in the ‘NaMo Yuva Run’ in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad and lauded the initiative aiming at a drug-free India.

Parthiv Patel told ANI, “This is a great program. It is essential for the country to be ‘Nasha Mukt’ (drug-free). So, this program organised by Yuva Morcha is necessary, and awareness is essential.”

Meanwhile, Gujarat Minister Rushikesh Patel participated in ‘NaMo Yuva Run’ in Ahmedabad and said that thousands of youth participated to support the campaign for a drug-free India as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday celebrations.

“On the occasion of the 75th birthday of PM Modi, there is great enthusiasm across the country. The country is celebrating ‘Seva Pakhwara’. Today in Ahmedabad, 20,000-25,000 youth have come together for ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat’. There is great enthusiasm.” Patel told reporters. (ANI)

The article has been published through a syndicated feed.

