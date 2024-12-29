Home
Sunday, December 29, 2024
‘BJP On Operation Lotus For Manipulating My Voters’: Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal claimed that the BJP had been running an 'Operation Lotus' since December 15, which he alleged involved the deletion of 5,000 votes and the addition of 7,500 votes in his New Delhi constituency alone.

Arvind Kejriwal, the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday, accusing them of manipulating the voter list ahead of the upcoming Delhi assembly elections. Kejriwal claimed that the BJP had been running an ‘Operation Lotus’ since December 15, which he alleged involved the deletion of 5,000 votes and the addition of 7,500 votes in his New Delhi constituency alone.

Kejriwal questioned the integrity of the electoral process, stating that if such significant changes were being made to the voter list, it raised doubts about the legitimacy of the elections. He further criticized the BJP for attempting to manipulate the electoral rolls to secure a win, adding that such tactics, which the BJP had allegedly used in Haryana and Maharashtra, would not succeed in Delhi.

To address the matter, Kejriwal wrote a formal letter to the District Election Official (DEO) requesting an investigation into the alleged discrepancies in the voter list. He asserted that the people of Delhi would not tolerate any attempts to undermine the democratic process.

In response, the BJP also accused AAP of attempting to manipulate the voter list to secure victory in the assembly polls. Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva held a press conference on Saturday, where he alleged that the AAP was adding a significant number of minority voters to the electoral rolls. He claimed that several Hindu house owners in constituencies such as Tughlaqabad and Kalkaji had complained that many individuals from the minority community had been improperly registered as voters. The BJP presented these complaints in the press conference to support their allegations.

The back-and-forth between the two parties over voter list manipulation has added to the already charged political atmosphere in Delhi as the state assembly elections draw closer. Both parties have accused each other of attempting to sway the election results through dishonest tactics, raising concerns over the credibility of the electoral process.

Filed under

arvind kejriwal BJP Operation Lotus

