BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi’s Remarks On Indian State, Calls Congress Party’s History InTo Question

Nadda accused the Congress of a long history of supporting forces that aim to weaken India, calling it a betrayal of the people.

BJP has launched a strong attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. This is followed by his controversial statement regarding the opposition’s battle not just against the BJP but also against the Indian state. BJP President JP Nadda responded to Gandhi’s remarks by accusing the Congress party of a long history of aligning with forces that seek to weaken India.

“Congress has a history of encouraging all those forces who want a weak India. Their greed for power meant compromising the nation’s integrity and betraying the trust of the people. But, the people of India are wise. They have decided that they will always reject Mr. Rahul Gandhi and his rotten ideology,” Nadda stated in his remarks.

Highlighted LoP’s George Soros Link

BJP’s attack was further fueled by party spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla, who accused Rahul Gandhi of engaging in a “pre-planned experiment” sponsored by billionaire financier George Soros. Poonawalla criticized Gandhi’s statement, suggesting that the Congress leader had now made it clear that his opposition extended beyond the BJP to the nation itself.

“This is not a coincidence. It’s a pre-planned experiment and sponsored business by George Soros. Rahul Gandhi is publicly admitting that by fighting against the BJP, he is also fighting against the Indian state,” Poonawalla said.

Echoing the BJP’s sentiments, Rajiv Ranjan Prasad, a leader from BJP ally Janata Dal United (JDU), dismissed Congress’ allegations. He emphasized that the Congress’s accusations lacked truth, pointing to their defeat in recent state and national elections as a testament to the people’s rejection of their claims.

“The blotted past of Congress does not allow them to raise such questions. They were defeated in the recent elections because there is no truth in their allegations. The people are witnessing increased respect for constitutional institutions,” Prasad stated.

Gandhi’s remarks, which came during the inauguration of Congress’s new headquarters ‘Indira Bhawan,’ took aim at the ruling BJP, claiming that the party and its ideological partner, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), had infiltrated every key institution of India. Gandhi suggested that the opposition’s battle was no longer a political one but rather a larger ideological and institutional struggle.

“Our ideology, like the RSS ideology, is thousands of years old and has been fighting the RSS ideology for thousands of years. We are now fighting the BJP, the RSS, and the Indian State itself,” Gandhi declared. He further criticized the media, accusing it of being compromised and no longer free or fair.

