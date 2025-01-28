Home
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has criticized Congress leader Sam Pitroda after he allegedly suggested that illegal migrants should be allowed to settle in India, even at the country's expense.

BJP has criticized Congress leader Sam Pitroda after he allegedly suggested that illegal migrants should be allowed to settle in India


The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has criticized Congress leader Sam Pitroda after he allegedly suggested that illegal migrants should be allowed to settle in India, even at the country’s expense. The remarks come at a time when the issue of illegal migration, particularly from Bangladesh, has become a prominent topic in Indian politics, with the Delhi assembly elections just days away.

BJP’s Reaction

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari shared a video clip on social media platform X, calling Pitroda’s statement “outrageous” and “shocking.” He wrote, “Rahul Gandhi’s right hand man Sam Pitroda’s statement advocating for illegal migrants to settle in India, even at the country’s expense, is shocking and irresponsible.” He also questioned Congress’ long-standing stance on the issue, adding, “Now you wonder how Congress since the last 70 years worked overtime to settle ILLEGALS in our country!”

Sam Pitroda’s Alleged Comments

The video, which has yet to be independently verified, shows Sam Pitroda supposedly stating, “If they want to come here, even illegally, let them come. We should include everybody. If we have to suffer a little bit, it’s okay. We will share but nobody wants to share. They want to keep their pie bigger and bigger.” Pitroda also criticized the central government’s focus on illegal migration, saying, “The government should focus more on addressing issues that matter to the public, such as global warming, rather than only tackling migration.”

Sam Pitroda’s Past Controversies

Pitroda, the chairman of the Indian Overseas Congress and a close associate of Rahul Gandhi, has been at the center of controversy before. Last year, he made headlines for remarks about India’s diverse population, saying, “Northeast people look like Chinese, people in the west look like Arabs, people in the north look like white and the south look like Africa.” His comments sparked widespread criticism.

This is not the first time Pitroda has sparked a political firestorm. He has previously stirred debate with comments on a variety of issues, such as inheritance tax, the Ram Mandir, the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, and the Pulwama attack.

A History of Pitroda’s Controversial Remarks

  1. Inheritance Tax: Pitroda created a stir when he spoke about inheritance tax in the U.S., suggesting that a law requiring wealthy individuals to leave part of their wealth for public use was fair. He later downplayed the remarks, clarifying that he was simply using the U.S. law as an example.
  2. Ram Mandir: In 2023, Pitroda sparked controversy with comments about the Ram Mandir, claiming that temples would not solve India’s pressing issues like unemployment, inflation, and education.
  3. 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: Pitroda’s dismissive response to questions about the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, when he said, “hua to hua” (so what), led to backlash, with many accusing him of downplaying a tragic event in Indian history.
  4. Pulwama Attack: Pitroda faced criticism in 2019 for questioning the effectiveness of India’s retaliatory airstrikes after the Pulwama terror attack, sparking a debate on India’s diplomatic approach to such incidents.
  5. Nehru vs. Ambedkar: Pitroda also found himself in hot water for suggesting that Jawaharlal Nehru played a more significant role than B.R. Ambedkar in framing the Indian Constitution, which led to a sensitive national debate.

Pitroda’s Comments Amid Election Season

Pitroda’s latest remarks come at a time when the issue of illegal migration is heating up in the run-up to the Delhi Assembly elections on February 5. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accused the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of aiding illegal immigrants by providing them Aadhaar cards, particularly in areas like Okhla in South Delhi. The BJP has accused AAP of using these immigrants as a “vote bank” in the upcoming polls.

While Pitroda has not yet issued a clarification regarding his comments, the controversy continues to grow, drawing political heat in a sensitive election season.

ALSO READ: Uttarakhand Becomes First State To Enforce Uniform Civil Code: What It Means For Citizens And Society?

Filed under

Sam Pitroda

