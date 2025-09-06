Blood Moon 2025: When And Where To Watch The Total Lunar Eclipse In India

Are you a stargazer? Now there is a chance for you tomorrow to have a great look at the moon. On September 7, In India you can look forward to a cosmic spectacle as a blood moon that will appear during a total lunar eclipse. This unusual celestial miracle will be seen in many regions of India, providing astronomers with an opportunity to watch the Moon change colours into a striking red hue.

What should you know about Blood Moon?

Blood Moon is not some newly discovered scientific phenomenon.

For a total lunar eclipse to occur, the order of astronomical bodies needs to be Moon, Earth then Sun, so the light from the Sun hits the Earth and casts a shadow on the moon, known as umbra. It is similar to the slightly curious device of the projector, where the light is first passed through the filter of the atmosphere, causing the moonlight of the full moon to become coppery red. This fascinating observable effect which we see happens when the warm light of sunrise or sunset occurs and is similar to the Rayleigh scattering of light as well.

The moon’s orbital plane is inclined ever so slightly, therefore, a full moon does not easily fall precisely into the Earth’s shadow, but when a full moon does form a perfect connection and falls into the Earth’s shadow, then the moon becomes an eclipsed moon as a blood moon – a beautiful event! This wonderful and lovely event has observers and astronomers alike forever over the moon from the beginning of this great effect.

Know the Eclipse timings in India (IST)

You can witness a total lunar eclipse that will be visible throughout India, if the weather is good.

Eclipse start time is from 8:58 PM, September 7

Totality (Blood Moon period) starts from 11:00 PM and will last till 12:22 AM

Eclipse ends at 2:25 AM on September 8

The totality phase would last for 82 minutes, making it one of the longest and most spectacular lunar eclipses of the decade.

What are the best Places to Watch in India

The blood moon will be seen in nearly entire India, these are some of the places from where it can be watched:

In South India you can witness the blood moon in Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Kochi, time: 9.58pm IST

In East India blood moon can be seen in Kolkata, Bhubaneswar and Guwahati, time 9:58pm IST

In Central India blood moon can be seen in Bhopal, Nagpur, Raipur, time: 8.58pm IST

In North India blood moon can be seen in Delhi, Chandigarh, Jaipur and Lucknow, time: 8.58pm IST

The blood moon will be visible in Western India- Mumbai, Ahmedabad and Pune, at time: 8:58pm IST

On a whole, the best places to see the blood moon are rooftops, open fields, or parks out of light pollution from the city, which would enhance the view.

How to View and capture Photos of the Blood Moon

Watching the blood moon with the naked eye is absolutely safe since lunar eclipses can be observed without any device, as compared to solar eclipses in which special instruments are required for observing a solar eclipse.

For better viewing, simply put some binoculars or telescope at your disposal to observe the details of craters and colour gradient.

Do you want to find the moon? Then you can use Stellarium or SkySafari apps that will inform you where the moon is.

Nineteen percent of the world’s population, i.e., nearly 85%, will be able to see this phenomenon thus making it one of the most visible lunar eclipses seen in recent times. For instance, in India, it will take place in the evening and will be an experience that will prove to be difficult for amateur astronomers or even casual observers to forget.

(Disclaimer: As per the astrological predictions, Lunar Eclipse timings in cities can vary)

