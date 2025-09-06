LIVE TV
Home > India > Lunar Eclipse 2025: Things One Should And Avoid During 'Chandra Grahan'

Lunar Eclipse 2025: Things One Should And Avoid During ‘Chandra Grahan’

The last total lunar eclipse of 2025 will occur on the night of September 7-8, creating a rare Blood Moon lasting 82 minutes. Coinciding with Pitru Paksha Purnima, the Chandra Grahan holds deep spiritual significance in Hindu tradition. Devotees are advised to follow do’s such as mantra chanting, ritual baths, and scripture reading, while avoiding food, temple visits, and auspicious activities during the eclipse.

Lunar Eclipse 2025 Update
Lunar Eclipse 2025 Update

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 6, 2025 10:48:04 IST

The final total lunar eclipse of 2025 will occur on the night of September 7-8, offering skywatchers across the globe a rare view of a Blood Moon. As the Earth moves directly between the Sun and the Moon, the Moon will slowly take on a deep red shade.

The eclipse will last for around 82 minutes, creating a stunning visual in the night sky. 

Astronomers said the event will be visible in several regions, making it a significant celestial highlight for observers, while also carrying spiritual importance in Hindu tradition as it falls on Pitru Paksha Purnima.

Spiritual Significance of Chandra Grahan 2025

In Hindu tradition, Chandra Grahan holds deep spiritual importance. This year’s lunar eclipse coincides with Pitru Paksha Purnima, a sacred day when devotees perform rituals for their ancestors. Religious leaders encourage people to follow ancient practices of purity and devotion during this period.

They believe the eclipse time intensifies spiritual energy, offering a chance for meditation and prayers. Rituals such as mantra chanting, sacred bathing, and scripture reading are advised for those observing the event. 

Chandra Grahan 2025: Do’s to Follow During Eclipse

Religious leaders have shared guidelines for followers to maintain spiritual harmony during the lunar eclipse. Devotees are encouraged to engage in meditation, bhajans, and kirtans to connect with positive energies.

Chanting mantras for Chandra Dev and reciting the Mahamrityunjaya Mantra are believed to reduce lunar afflictions. Taking a ritual bath before and after the eclipse is advised for purification. Idols at home should be cleansed with Gangajal, and Gangajal may be sprinkled around the house after the eclipse to eliminate negativity. 

Chandra Grahan 2025: Don’ts to Avoid During Eclipse

Alongside the spiritual do’s, religious experts also advise devotees to strictly follow certain prohibitions. Cooking and eating food during the eclipse should be avoided.

People are asked not to touch idols, Tulsi plants, or sacred objects until the eclipse ends. All auspicious ceremonies such as weddings, housewarmings, or new ventures are discouraged during this period. Pregnant women are advised to take extra care, including placing a coconut filled with water on their laps for protection, later immersing it in flowing water. Followers are also asked to avoid visiting temples and not to engage in physical intimacy during this time.

Chandra Grahan 2025: Blend of Science and Spirituality

The September 7-8 lunar eclipse will combine astronomical beauty with traditional beliefs. While astronomers focus on the rare Blood Moon event, devotees in India will observe the eclipse with religious rituals and practices linked to Pitru Paksha. 

Spiritual leaders emphasize that these guidelines help people remain aligned with cosmic energy and maintain purity during this time.

Must Read: Amity University BRUTAL Video! Law Student Slapped 26 Times, FIR Registered

Tags: Blood Moonchandra grahanlunar eclipsePitru Paksha Purnima

Lunar Eclipse 2025: Things One Should And Avoid During 'Chandra Grahan'

Lunar Eclipse 2025: Things One Should And Avoid During ‘Chandra Grahan’

