LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk business news Bomb Alert 22 carat gold rate Brain-Dead Man Kerala Bengal University Charlie Kirk
LIVE TV
Home > India > Bomb In Bombay High Court? Receives Bomb Threat, Premises Evacuated

Bomb In Bombay High Court? Receives Bomb Threat, Premises Evacuated

Bombay High Court received a bomb threat via email on Friday, leading to the evacuation of judges, lawyers, staff, and visitors as a precaution. Police launched an immediate investigation after Advocate Mangala Waghe confirmed the court was vacated on the Chief Justice’s order. The incident came just hours after a similar bomb threat disrupted proceedings in the Delhi High Court.

Pic Credit : X
Pic Credit : X

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 12, 2025 15:07:46 IST

The Bombay High Court received a bomb threat via email on Friday, creating panic inside the court premises. Judges, lawyers, court staff, and visitors were immediately asked to leave the building as a precautionary measure.

Advocate Mangala Waghe confirmed that the court was evacuated after the threat and police began an investigation. Another lawyer said police informed everyone about the threat as per the Chief Justice’s order. The incident took place just hours after a similar email was sent to the Delhi High Court, which also faced disruption before the threat turned out to be fake.

Bomb Threat Disrupts Proceedings in Delhi High Court

Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court also faced a bomb threat email, which caused panic among judges and litigants. Court proceedings stopped suddenly when staff members informed judges about the email. According to officials, the registrar general received the threat message at around 8.39 am.

Some judges were notified, and soon after, staff entered courtrooms to inform them of the possible danger. Judges left the proceedings midway, and security personnel immediately took control of the situation. Police and other agencies launched a search operation across the high court premises to ensure safety for everyone present.

Must Read: Bomb Threat In Delhi High Court, Court Proceedings Suspended

Tags: bomb threatBombay High Court

RELATED News

Supreme Court Flags ‘Elite Delhi’ Remark, Demands Nationwide Policy On Crackers And Pollution
CHECK OUT! When Do Govt & Bank Doorstep Camps For Digital Life Certificate 2025 Start? Step-by-Step Guide For Pensioners
763 BRTF sets up play and learning room for children of labourers in Arunachal's Tawang
‘Modi Ji’s Propaganda In Maa Durga Pandal’: Mahua Moitra Slams Delhi CM Rekha Gupta, Asked Devotees To Put Modi’s Pic In Pandal
Kerala: Congress leader found dead in Wayanad

LATEST NEWS

Bring Out Your Child’s Full Potential: Smart Time Table Hacks Every Parent Should Know
Bomb In Bombay High Court? Receives Bomb Threat, Premises Evacuated
This Country Is Buying Gold In Huge Quantity, Not US, Russia, India, Reason Is…
Taiwan denounces China's Shoal reserve plan, vows to defend South China Sea sovereignty
Benjamin Netanyahu Okays E1 Settlement Expansion in West Bank: Is the Two-State Solution Dead?
Long delayed Anthony Mackie starrer 'Desert Warrior' to be screened at Zurich Film Festival 2025
Dowry harassment case filed against Kannada filmmaker S Narayan, family
Julia Roberts 'After The Hunt' to kick off San Diego International Film Festival in October
Kerala NEET PG 2025 Counselling Begins: How to Register & CEE Kerala’s Major Changes
NewsReach Launches Bharat Unplugged, A Storytelling Platform With Its Inaugural Event in Mumbai
Bomb In Bombay High Court? Receives Bomb Threat, Premises Evacuated

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bomb In Bombay High Court? Receives Bomb Threat, Premises Evacuated

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bomb In Bombay High Court? Receives Bomb Threat, Premises Evacuated
Bomb In Bombay High Court? Receives Bomb Threat, Premises Evacuated
Bomb In Bombay High Court? Receives Bomb Threat, Premises Evacuated
Bomb In Bombay High Court? Receives Bomb Threat, Premises Evacuated

QUICK LINKS