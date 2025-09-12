Bomb In Bombay High Court? Receives Bomb Threat, Premises Evacuated

The Bombay High Court received a bomb threat via email on Friday, creating panic inside the court premises. Judges, lawyers, court staff, and visitors were immediately asked to leave the building as a precautionary measure.

Advocate Mangala Waghe confirmed that the court was evacuated after the threat and police began an investigation. Another lawyer said police informed everyone about the threat as per the Chief Justice’s order. The incident took place just hours after a similar email was sent to the Delhi High Court, which also faced disruption before the threat turned out to be fake.

After the Delhi HC now the Bombay HC has also received a bomb threat and the judges and lawyers have vacated! Strict action should be taken against hoax callers! Like in case of air travel hoaxes -such irresponsible actions should invite maximum penalty! pic.twitter.com/ZkN0x1eefU — sanjoy ghose (@advsanjoy) September 12, 2025

Bomb Threat Disrupts Proceedings in Delhi High Court

Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court also faced a bomb threat email, which caused panic among judges and litigants. Court proceedings stopped suddenly when staff members informed judges about the email. According to officials, the registrar general received the threat message at around 8.39 am.

Some judges were notified, and soon after, staff entered courtrooms to inform them of the possible danger. Judges left the proceedings midway, and security personnel immediately took control of the situation. Police and other agencies launched a search operation across the high court premises to ensure safety for everyone present.

