Tuesday, January 7, 2025
BPSC Exam Row: SC Rejects To Hear Plea Over Alleged Irregularities, Police Action

The Supreme Court declined to examine a petition concerning alleged irregularities in the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam held on December 13, 2024, and the subsequent police action against protesters.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to examine a petition concerning alleged irregularities in the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exam held on December 13, 2024, and the subsequent police action against protesters.

A bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, along with Justices Sanjay Kumar and K V Viswanathan, advised the petitioner to address the matter in the Patna High Court instead.

The counsel representing the Anand Legal Aid Forum Trust argued that the Bihar police had used excessive force against peaceful protesters demanding the cancellation of the controversial BPSC exam.

However, the Chief Justice responded, “We understand your sentiments, but we cannot be the court of first instance,” and emphasized that it would be more appropriate for the petitioner to approach the Patna High Court under Article 226 of the Constitution.

The lawyer pointed out that the police action had occurred near the official residence of the Patna High Court Chief Justice, suggesting that a suo-motu note could have been taken. Despite this, the court maintained its stance and directed the petitioner to seek relief from the Patna High Court.

In the wake of the protests, the BPSC ordered a re-examination for certain candidates on January 4 at 22 centers in Patna. Of the 12,012 candidates eligible for the retest, 8,111 downloaded their admit cards, and 5,943 appeared for the exam.

Meanwhile, Prashant Kishor, founder of Jan Suraaj, who had been on an indefinite fast in Patna’s Gandhi Maidan in support of the demand, was arrested. He was later released on bail and moved to Medanta Hospital’s ICU due to health complications.

Read More: Supreme Court Grants Interim Bail to Controversial Godman Asaram on Medical Grounds

BPSC Exam

