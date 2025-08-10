LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
Home > India > Breaking: India, Pakistan Navy To Exercise Separately In Arabian Sea Just Before Independence Day

Breaking: India, Pakistan Navy To Exercise Separately In Arabian Sea Just Before Independence Day

India and Pakistan have reportedly announced to conduct separate naval exercises in the Arabian Sea on August 11-12 near each other’s maritime zones. According to reports, the exercises will be conducted approximately 60 nautical miles apart.

India, Pakistan Navy To Exercise Separately In Arabian Sea Just Before Independence Day (Credit - Indian navy)
India, Pakistan Navy To Exercise Separately In Arabian Sea Just Before Independence Day (Credit - Indian navy)

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 10, 2025 16:34:08 IST

India and Pakistan have reportedly announced to conduct separate naval exercises in the Arabian Sea on August 11-12 near each other’s maritime zones.

According to reports, the exercises will be conducted approximately 60 nautical miles apart.

The announcement came at a time when the tensions between the countries escalated after the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. In response to the attack, India launched Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorists’ sites in Pakistan and PoK.

It is the phase when India and Pakistan celebrate their Independence Day on August 15, and Pakistan celebrates on August 14, respectively.

The Indian Navy will conduct its maritime drills from August 11 to 12 off the coast of Porbandar and Okha in Gujarat, News18 reported.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Hails ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign For Phenomenal Participation | Know Why It Was Launched

Tags: Independence DayIndia Pakistan Navy Exercisenaval exercises

RELATED News

Eknath Shinde Dismisses Rift Rumours, Says Delhi Visits Aim at Maharashtra’s Development
PM Modi Hails ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign For Phenomenal Participation | Know Why It Was Launched
Rajnath Singh Cites Ramayana, Warns ‘Provokers Will Not Be Spared’ In Defence Of Operation Sindoor
Chanakyapuri: One Dead And Another Critically Injured After Speeding Thar Hits Them
Rajnath Singh Mocks Donald Trump, Says ‘Some Boss Are Jealous’

LATEST NEWS

7 US States Eye Redistricting After Texas Moves Ahead of 2026 Midterms
Breaking: India, Pakistan Navy To Exercise Separately In Arabian Sea Just Before Independence Day
After Spirit, Deepika Padukone Quits The Intern Remake With Amitabh Bachchan After Years Of Delay
US-Pak Resource Deal Risks Deepening Conflict in Balochistan
Why South Korea’s Military Has Shrunk by 20% in Six Years?
Who Is Tammy Bruce, Nominated for UN Role by Donald Trump?
The Crow 2024 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch The Supernatural Reboot, Here’s The Guide
Chad Michael Murray Recalls Family Calling In Priest For His Last Rites After Being On Deathbed: I Was A Skeleton
“Convert or Suffer”: Pakistan Minority Children Face Forced Conversions, Child Labour
Want To Become Unrecognizable In Just One Month? Start With These Healthy Habits
Breaking: India, Pakistan Navy To Exercise Separately In Arabian Sea Just Before Independence Day

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Breaking: India, Pakistan Navy To Exercise Separately In Arabian Sea Just Before Independence Day

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Breaking: India, Pakistan Navy To Exercise Separately In Arabian Sea Just Before Independence Day
Breaking: India, Pakistan Navy To Exercise Separately In Arabian Sea Just Before Independence Day
Breaking: India, Pakistan Navy To Exercise Separately In Arabian Sea Just Before Independence Day
Breaking: India, Pakistan Navy To Exercise Separately In Arabian Sea Just Before Independence Day

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?