PM Modi Hails ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign For Phenomenal Participation | Know Why It Was Launched

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed happiness over the phenomenal participation in the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign since its inception in 2022.

The campaign was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to celebrate 75 years of India’s Independence. As per a release by PMO, the initiative aims to promote patriotism and to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in the spirit of ‘Jan Bhagidari’ (Mass Participation).

Responding to the posts of the Ministry of Culture, the Prime Minister wrote on X, “Glad to see #HarGharTiranga receiving phenomenal participation across India. This shows the deep patriotic spirit that unites our people and their unwavering pride in the Tricolour. Do keep sharing photos and selfies on harghartiranga.com”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the campaign in 2022 to promote patriotism and celebrate India’s independence. The campaign runs from August 13 to 15. It encourages citizens to hoist the national flag at their homes, offices, and public spaces and share photographs of the celebration.

The Ministry of Culture is the nodal ministry for Har Ghar Tiranga.

