Rajnath Singh Cites Ramayana, Warns 'Provokers Will Not Be Spared' In Defence Of Operation Sindoor

Rajnath Singh Cites Ramayana, Warns ‘Provokers Will Not Be Spared’ In Defence Of Operation Sindoor

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh emphasized India targets terrorists based on their actions, not religion. Citing Ramayana, he defended Operation Sindoor as a strong, just response to the Pahalgam attack, warning that those who provoke India will not be spared.

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: August 10, 2025 15:53:22 IST

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday emphasized that while terrorists target victims based on their religion, India’s response is guided by justice focused on actions rather than faith. He affirmed that the government deals firmly with those responsible, judging them by their deeds rather than their religion.

Addressing a gathering in Raisen, Defence Minister Singh said,”Terrorists came here and killed people by asking their religion. We also decided that we will not kill anyone take reveenge by asking their religion, we will kill them after seeing their deeds (Karam), and we killed them.”

To explain his point, Singh referenced a story from the Ramayana of Lord Hanuman when Goddess Sita was held captive in Lanka.

Rajnath Singh’s Ramayana mention

“When Sita ji was in Lanka, Ravana had kidnapped her. When Hanuman ji reached there, he created havoc, and when he reached Sita ji, she asked very politely, “Hey Hanuman! What have you done? Why did you create so much havoc in Lanka? Why did you kill so many people?” Hanuman ji sat very politely and with folded hands told Sita ji, “Hey Mata, Jin Mohi Mara, Tin Mai Maare”. Those who killed our people, we have killed them,” he said.

Singh talked about Pahalgam attack and operation Sindoor. The operation Sindoor is a “proof that India possesses the capability to defeat its enemies with home-grown strength,” the Defence Minister said.

Referring to the operation as a “befitting reply” to the terror attack in Pahalgam, he said, “We do not provoke anyone, but those who provoke us will not be spared.”

Singh said that indigenous equipment had played a “pivotal role” in the success of the mission. Singh today laid the foundation stone of BEML’s Greenfield Rail Manufacturing facility — BRAHMA — in Madhya Pradesh’s Raisen, calling it a key step in boosting India’s industrial and defence self-reliance.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. The Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

On Saturday, Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Singh,  credited the “political will” of the Central government for the success of Operation Sindoor that allowed the Indian Armed Forces (IAF) to conduct the operations without any constraints.

Addressing an event at HAL Management Academy in Bengaluru, the Indian Air Force Chief emphasised that there were “no restrictions” on armed forces and any constraints that the armed forces exercised were self-made.”A key reason for success was the presence of political will. There was very clear political will and very clear directions given to us. No restrictions were put on us… If there were any constraints, they were self-made. The forces decided what the rules of engagement would be. We decided how we wanted to control the escalation. We had full freedom to plan and execute,” Air Chief Marshal said.

(With ANI Inputs)

