LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
Home > India > Rajnath Singh Slams Mocks Trump Says ‘Some Boss Are Jealous’

Rajnath Singh Slams Mocks Trump Says ‘Some Boss Are Jealous’

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday criticised those opposing India’s rapid growth, indirectly referring to US President Donald Trump’s recent tariff hike on Indian goods. Without naming Trump, Singh said some leaders are jealous of India’s development and are attempting to make Indian products costlier to discourage global buyers.

Rajnath Singh On Tariff Hike
Rajnath Singh On Tariff Hike

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: August 10, 2025 15:18:46 IST

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday criticised those opposing India’s rapid economic progress, indirectly referring to US President Donald Trump’s recent tariff hike on Indian goods. Without naming Trump, Singh said, “Some ‘boss’ is jealous, unable to accept India’s growth, trying to disrupt the country’s economy. There are people who are not happy with the speed at which India is developing.

They are trying to make goods made in India costlier than their own products so that the world won’t buy them.” His remarks came during a public address highlighting India’s economic and defence achievements.

‘No Power Can Stop India’s Rise’

Rajnath Singh asserted that such measures will not succeed in slowing down the country’s progress. He stated, “India is progressing so fast, I say with full confidence that now no power in the world can stop India from becoming a big power of the world.” Singh highlighted India’s growing defence sector, saying, “We are exporting defence items worth more than ₹24,000 crore. This is the strength of India, this is the new defence sector of the new India, and exports are continuously increasing.” He emphasised that the country’s defence industry has become a significant contributor to national growth.

Tariff Dispute Between India and US Escalates

The Defence Minister’s comments came days after Donald Trump signed an executive order doubling tariffs on Indian goods from 25% to 50%. The US administration cited India’s continued purchase of Russian oil as the reason for the move. India condemned the tariff hike as “unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable.” Speaking to CNBC earlier, Trump said he plans to “substantially raise” tariffs, accusing India of not being a good trading partner. The move has sparked fresh concerns over trade relations between the two countries, which have already seen tensions over previous tariff and market access disputes.

Must Read: Our Technology Helped Win Operation Sindoor’: PM Modi In Bengaluru

Tags: donald trumprajnath singh

RELATED News

PM Modi Hails ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign For Phenomenal Participation | Know Why It Was Launched
Rajnath Singh Cites Ramayana, Warns ‘Provokers Will Not Be Spared’ In Defence Of Operation Sindoor
Chanakyapuri: One Dead And Another Battling Death After Speeding Thar Hits Them
‘Our Technology Helped Win Operation Sindoor’: PM Modi In Bengaluru
Bihar Deputy CM Faces Voter ID Controversy Amid SIR Row

LATEST NEWS

US-Pak Resource Deal Risks Deepening Conflict in Balochistan
Why South Korea’s Military Has Shrunk by 20% in Six Years?
Who Is Tammy Bruce, Nominated for UN Role by Donald Trump?
The Crow 2024 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch The Supernatural Reboot, Here’s The Guide
Chad Michael Murray Recalls Family Calling In Priest For His Last Rites After Being On Deathbed: I Was A Skeleton
“Convert or Suffer”: Pakistan Minority Children Face Forced Conversions, Child Labour
Want To Become Unrecognizable In Just One Month? Start With These Healthy Habits
Why London Luxury Flats Have Banned Food Delivery Riders?
NY Attorney General Letitia James Faces Subpoenas in Trump-Related Investigations – 5 Points
Rajinikanth’s Coolie Smashes Rs 250 Crore Before Release, Breaks Records!
Rajnath Singh Slams Mocks Trump Says ‘Some Boss Are Jealous’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rajnath Singh Slams Mocks Trump Says ‘Some Boss Are Jealous’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rajnath Singh Slams Mocks Trump Says ‘Some Boss Are Jealous’
Rajnath Singh Slams Mocks Trump Says ‘Some Boss Are Jealous’
Rajnath Singh Slams Mocks Trump Says ‘Some Boss Are Jealous’
Rajnath Singh Slams Mocks Trump Says ‘Some Boss Are Jealous’

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?