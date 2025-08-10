‘Our Technology Helped Win Operation Sindoor’: PM Modi In Bengaluru

LIVE TV
Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the long-awaited Yellow Line of the Bengaluru Metro and laid the foundation for Phase-3, a Rs 15,610 crore project adding 44 km of elevated tracks and 31 new stations. He also flagged off three new Vande Bharat Express trains, taking India’s high-speed rail fleet to 150. Hailing Bengaluru as a “symbol of new India,” PM Modi credited its growth to its people’s talent.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: August 10, 2025 15:09:45 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off three new Vande Bharat Express trains, taking India’s high-speed rail network to 150 trains. He inaugurated the Yellow Line of the Bengaluru Metro, a project awaited for years, and laid the foundation stone for Phase-3 of the metro. The ₹15,610 crore expansion will add 44 km of elevated tracks and 31 new stations. The new trains and metro projects aim to boost connectivity, ease travel for lakhs of passengers, and strengthen infrastructure in Karnataka. Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw attended the event.

‘Bengaluru a Symbol of New India’: PM Modi

PM Modi began his speech in Kannada, describing Bengaluru as a “symbol of new India” and a city that has put the nation on the global IT map. He praised the hard work and talent of the people for the city’s growth. He said Bengaluru’s development reflects India’s progress in technology, business, and innovation. The Prime Minister highlighted the city’s role as a hub for startups, research, and skilled professionals. He said the government is committed to supporting such cities to strengthen India’s economic and technological leadership globally.

PM Modi on Operation Sindoor and Defence Achievements

PM Modi spoke about Operation Sindoor, detailing India’s capability to strike terrorist hideouts deep across the border and force Pakistan to retreat within hours. “The success of Operation Sindoor is due to our technology and the power of ‘Make in India’ in defence. The youth of Bengaluru and Karnataka have contributed a lot to this,” he said. He added that indigenous defence manufacturing and innovation have played a critical role in strengthening national security and self-reliance. He also credited Indian scientists, engineers, and startups for pushing advancements in the defence sector.

Infrastructure Growth and Digital Transformation

PM Modi highlighted the government’s infrastructure milestones, stating metro coverage has grown from five cities in 2014 to over 1,000 km in 24 cities. He said rail electrification has doubled in the past 11 years, while operational airports have risen from 74 to over 160. He pointed to the expansion of national waterways and the growth of digital payments, with India now making over 50% of global real-time transactions via UPI. “Our effort is to ensure the benefits of the digital revolution reach every person in society. Bengaluru is actively working towards this goal,” he said.

Tags: operation sindoorpm modi’

