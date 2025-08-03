Rajnath Singh Challenges Rahul Gandhi to Share Proof of Vote Rigging Claims

A fierce political confrontation intensified as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today demanded Congress leader Rahul Gandhi present the so-called “atom bomb of evidence” he claims to possess against the Election Commission of India (ECI). The allegations center on alleged “vote chori” benefiting the Bharatiya Janata Party in Bihar and Karnataka.

Speaking at an event in Patna, Rajnath Singh mocked Gandhi’s dramatic rhetoric, noting that “earlier also, he had claimed to have an atom bomb, which turned out to be a damp squib”. He urged Rahul Gandhi to disclose the evidence immediately, while also ensuring his safety; if he truly intends to expose electoral malpractice.

Rahul Gandhi previously described the ECI as having been “obliterated and taken over,” and alleged that at least 15 Lok Sabha seats were rigged in the 2024 elections, calling India’s electoral system “already dead”. He claimed Congress’ six-month investigation uncovered huge manipulation in Karnataka, enough to deliver a “shockwave” across the electoral system.

The ECI swiftly rejected the accusations as “baseless and wild allegations,” instructing officials to disregard such statements while reiterating its neutrality and commitment to transparency.

Political reaction has been polarized: while Rahul Gandhi prepares to lead a protest in Bengaluru on August 5 over alleged vote manipulations, BJP state chief BY Vijayendra accused Congress of staging a drama and challenged them to formally submit their evidence to either the EC or Supreme Court.

The exchanges underscore escalating tensions between the Congress and ruling party, with dynamics poised to intensify in the runup to Bihar’s upcoming state elections.

