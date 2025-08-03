Home > India > Rajnath Singh Challenges Rahul Gandhi to Share Proof of Vote Rigging Claims

Rajnath Singh Challenges Rahul Gandhi to Share Proof of Vote Rigging Claims

Rajnath Singh challenged Rahul Gandhi to reveal proof of alleged vote rigging in the 2024 elections. Rahul Gandhi claims major electoral fraud, while the ECI denies the charges. Tensions rise ahead of upcoming Bihar elections amid polarized political reactions.

[Image Credit- NDTV] Rajnath Singh Challenges Rahul Gandhi to Share Proof of Vote Rigging Claims
[Image Credit- NDTV] Rajnath Singh Challenges Rahul Gandhi to Share Proof of Vote Rigging Claims

Published By: Spandan Dubey
Published: August 3, 2025 08:20:26 IST

 A fierce political confrontation intensified as Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today demanded Congress leader Rahul Gandhi present the so-called “atom bomb of evidence” he claims to possess against the Election Commission of India (ECI). The allegations center on alleged “vote chori” benefiting the Bharatiya Janata Party in Bihar and Karnataka.

Speaking at an event in Patna, Rajnath Singh mocked Gandhi’s dramatic rhetoric, noting that “earlier also, he had claimed to have an atom bomb, which turned out to be a damp squib”. He urged Rahul Gandhi to disclose the evidence immediately, while also ensuring his safety; if he truly intends to expose electoral malpractice.

Rahul Gandhi previously described the ECI as having been “obliterated and taken over,” and alleged that at least 15 Lok Sabha seats were rigged in the 2024 elections, calling India’s electoral system “already dead”. He claimed Congress’ six-month investigation uncovered huge manipulation in Karnataka, enough to deliver a “shockwave” across the electoral system.

The ECI swiftly rejected the accusations as “baseless and wild allegations,” instructing officials to disregard such statements while reiterating its neutrality and commitment to transparency.

Political reaction has been polarized: while Rahul Gandhi prepares to lead a protest in Bengaluru on August 5 over alleged vote manipulations, BJP state chief BY Vijayendra accused Congress of staging a drama and challenged them to formally submit their evidence to either the EC or Supreme Court.

The exchanges underscore escalating tensions between the Congress and ruling party, with dynamics poised to intensify in the runup to Bihar’s upcoming state elections.

Also Read: Two Individuals, Including a Minor, Trashed Over Theft Suspicion in Assam’s Golaghat

RELATED News

Rain Continues In Delhi NCR, Waterlogging Witnessed In Parts Of Delhi
Nitin Gadkari Inaugurates 29 NH Projects Worth Rs 5,233 crore In Andhra Pradesh
Two Individuals, Including a Minor, Trashed Over Theft Suspicion in Assam’s Golaghat
Governments’ Push For Makhana Cultivation Can Help Bihar Farmers Raise Income
Kerala Film Policy Conclave Begins, Aims At Framing Policy For Malayalam Film Industry

LATEST NEWS

Earthquake Of Magnitude 3.0 Jolts New Jersey, Tremors Felt In New York City, Here’s What We Know So Far
Rajnath Singh Challenges Rahul Gandhi to Share Proof of Vote Rigging Claims
Anthony Mackie Recalls Friendship With Malcolm-Jamal Warne, ‘ Proud To Say He Was A Friend Of Mine’
Terrorists Hiding In Gaza Tunnel Surrender
Is Immortality On Sale? Freeze Your Body Now For Two Crores, German Firm Will Revive It Later!
Magnitude 4.8 Earthquake Strikes Pakistan
Did Prince Harry Really Punch Andrew Over Meghan Markle? Here’s The Truth
Kerala Film Policy Conclave Begins, Aims At Framing Policy For Malayalam Film Industry
Orlando Bloom’s Hilarious Jab On Katy Perry’s Justin Trudeau Romance Rumours, Is This A Love Triangle?
Monsoon Rain Lashes Parts of Delhi, Waterlogging in Several Areas
Rajnath Singh Challenges Rahul Gandhi to Share Proof of Vote Rigging Claims

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rajnath Singh Challenges Rahul Gandhi to Share Proof of Vote Rigging Claims

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rajnath Singh Challenges Rahul Gandhi to Share Proof of Vote Rigging Claims
Rajnath Singh Challenges Rahul Gandhi to Share Proof of Vote Rigging Claims
Rajnath Singh Challenges Rahul Gandhi to Share Proof of Vote Rigging Claims
Rajnath Singh Challenges Rahul Gandhi to Share Proof of Vote Rigging Claims

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?