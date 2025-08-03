Home > India > Two Individuals, Including a Minor, Trashed Over Theft Suspicion in Assam’s Golaghat

Two individuals were allegedly assaulted over the suspicion of theft in the Golaghat district of Assam, police said on Saturday, adding that one of them is a minor. The video of the incident went viral on social media, which triggered outrage.

Mob Assaulted Individuals On Charge Of Theft 

Police said that the incident took place in the Gelabil area of the district under the Sarupathar assembly constituency on Friday, after the mob led by three brothers allegedly physically tortured the two victims.

A senior official from the Golaghat district police confirmed that three brothers were the main accused behind the act.

Meanwhile, both injured individuals were admitted to a nearby hospital and are currently recovering.

“Three brothers who led the mob are the main accused, and they have been absconding since the incident. We have launched an operation to nab the culprits, “The police officer stated.

Reacting to the incident, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday condemned the act and assured strict action against those involved.

“We will do a thorough investigation, and the culprits will be punished, “Sarma stated.

Opposition Condemned The Incident

Local MLA Biswajit Phukan also condemned the assault, noting deep concerns about the lawlessness of the act, saying, that I strongly condemn the incident that took place at Gelabil. The administration and law will give appropriate punishment to the culprits.

Meanwhile, the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Assam Legislative Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, has written a letter to the Director General of Police (DGP) of the state, demanding immediate legal action against those responsible for the alleged moral policing and assault.

Further investigation is underway.

(With ANI Inputs)

