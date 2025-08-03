Home > India > Governments’ Push For Makhana Cultivation Can Help Bihar Farmers Raise Income

Governments’ Push For Makhana Cultivation Can Help Bihar Farmers Raise Income

Almost 90 per cent of the World's Makhanas are produced in Bihar, which makes it a significant agricultural product of the state. The current production is at over 56,000 tonnes. Only the Purnea district produces about 20% of Makhana. The district has a huge opportunity for Makhana processing industries. As per a Bihar Government's report, thousands of persons are involved directly and indirectly in the Makhana cultivation, processing and trading in the state.

Published: August 3, 2025 05:00:56 IST

Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on August 2, 2025, highlighted the significant contribution of Makhana production in Bihar, saying that the state is a pioneer in Makhana production.

Almost 90 per cent of the World’s Makhanas are produced in Bihar, which makes it a significant agricultural product of the state. The current production is at over 56,000 tonnes.

Makhana Board Created To Enhance Its Production 

Only the Purnea district produces about 20% of Makhana. The district has a huge opportunity for Makhana processing industries. As per a Bihar Government’s report, thousands of persons are involved directly and indirectly in the Makhana cultivation, processing and trading in the state.

Not only the Bihar government, but the Central government also focused on increasing Makhana production in Bihar. For this purpose, the creation of the Makhana Board was announced in the Union Budget 2025-26. 

Announcing the Board, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that it will transform the makhana’s brand identity, domestically and globally, and enhance farmers’ incomes and the state’s GDP.

The Bihar Department of Agriculture also launched the Makhana Vikas Yojana, which is designed to boost the cultivation and productivity of Makhana in 10 designated districts of Bihar– Katihar, Purnia, Darbhanga, Madhubani, Kishanganj, Supaul, Araria, Madhepura, Saharsa and Khagaria.

Mithila Makhana Got GI Tag

Mithila Makhana got the Geographical Indication (GI) tag, which is a significant milestone. The GI tag is the guarantee of unique quality and place of origin of the product, making it more appealing to international buyers.

In Bihar, Makhana is not only an agricultural product but has also been an integral part of Bihar’s social and ritual fabric. Along with its social importance, Makhana production might be a boon for Bihar farmers, and they can raise their income through its cultivation after the central and state governments’ multiple pushes.  

