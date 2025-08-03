Home > India > Kerala Film Policy Conclave Begins, Aims At Framing Policy For Malayalam Film Industry

Kerala Film Policy Conclave Begins, Aims At Framing Policy For Malayalam Film Industry

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday inaugurated the Kerala Film Policy Conclave, aimed at framing a comprehensive policy for the Malayalam industry, in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kerala Film Policy Conclave Begins, Aims At Framing Policy For Malayalam Film Industry (Credit -X)
Kerala Film Policy Conclave Begins, Aims At Framing Policy For Malayalam Film Industry (Credit -X)

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 3, 2025 04:09:08 IST

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday inaugurated the Kerala Film Policy Conclave, aimed at framing a comprehensive policy for the Malayalam industry, in Thiruvananthapuram. 

Inaugurating the conclave, the Kerala chief minister said, “India’s first of its kind. Leading voices from within and beyond Malayalam cinema have come together to chart a new course for the industry. This landmark initiative marks a significant step in shaping the future of Malayalam cinema.”

At the event, tearing into the National Film Awards for choosing The Kerala Story for two awards, Vijayan spoke about the early history of Malayalam cinema in making socially relevant films right from its infancy, while other industries were focusing on mythological films. 

On the conclusion of the first day, Kerala Minister Saji Cherian said, “The first day concluded successfully. Mohanlal and several other prominent personalities participated. Five panel discussions were held, raising numerous suggestions. Everyone’s opinion was heard democratically.” 

Multiple Issues Raised To Reform The Malayalam Film Industry At The Conclave 

“Key issues such as defined working hours, employment laws, work overload, and job security were actively discussed. There was also a strong suggestion that both male and female representatives must be present in grievance redressal cells, “Cherian added.

The minister further said, “Discussions at the conclave strongly raised the demand for legal safeguards against online hate and cyberattacks. There was also a call to form a state-level jury for selecting films for various film festivals.” 

ALSO READ: Monsoon Rain Lashes Parts of Delhi, Waterlogging in Several Areas

Tags: Kerala Film Policy ConclaveMalayalam cinemaPinarayi Vijayan

RELATED News

Governments’ Push For Makhana Cultivation Can Help Bihar Farmers Raise Income
Monsoon Rain Lashes Parts of Delhi, Waterlogging in Several Areas
Who Is MK Sanu? The Iconic Malayali Writer Who Passes Away At 97
Rekha Gupta Transfers CMO Into E-Office For A More Efficient And Transparent System
Police Arrest Woman, Lover For Killing Husband And Dumping Body In Drain In Haryana’s Sonipat

LATEST NEWS

Is Immortality On Sale? Freeze Your Body Now For Two Crores, German Firm Will Revive It Later!
Magnitude 4.8 Earthquake Strikes Pakistan
Did Prince Harry Really Punch Andrew Over Meghan Markle? Here’s The Truth
Kerala Film Policy Conclave Begins, Aims At Framing Policy For Malayalam Film Industry
Orlando Bloom’s Hilarious Jab On Katy Perry’s Justin Trudeau Romance Rumours, Is This A Love Triangle?
Israeli Fire Kills 10 Aid-Seekers in Gaza as US Envoy Meets Hostages’ Families
“These Pieces of Evidence Are Twisted”: Kash Patel’s Girlfriend Alexis Wilkins Denies Mossad Agent Rumors
Comedian Matt Rife Spooky Purchase, Now Owns Annabelle Doll’s Haunted Occult Museum
What Are The Wordle Hints For August 3, 2025? Get Tips, Suggestions And Answer To Puzzle Number 1506 Here!
Authorities Investigating Ex-Trump Prosecutor Jack Smith for Alleged Political Activity Violations
Kerala Film Policy Conclave Begins, Aims At Framing Policy For Malayalam Film Industry

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Kerala Film Policy Conclave Begins, Aims At Framing Policy For Malayalam Film Industry

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Kerala Film Policy Conclave Begins, Aims At Framing Policy For Malayalam Film Industry
Kerala Film Policy Conclave Begins, Aims At Framing Policy For Malayalam Film Industry
Kerala Film Policy Conclave Begins, Aims At Framing Policy For Malayalam Film Industry
Kerala Film Policy Conclave Begins, Aims At Framing Policy For Malayalam Film Industry

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?