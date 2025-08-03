Kerala Film Policy Conclave Begins, Aims At Framing Policy For Malayalam Film Industry

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday inaugurated the Kerala Film Policy Conclave, aimed at framing a comprehensive policy for the Malayalam industry, in Thiruvananthapuram.

Inaugurating the conclave, the Kerala chief minister said, “India’s first of its kind. Leading voices from within and beyond Malayalam cinema have come together to chart a new course for the industry. This landmark initiative marks a significant step in shaping the future of Malayalam cinema.”

Inaugurated the Kerala Film Policy Conclave today in Thiruvananthapuram—India’s first of its kind. Leading voices from within and beyond Malayalam cinema have come together to chart a new course for the industry. This landmark initiative marks a significant step in shaping the… pic.twitter.com/70Mnpi2aCS — Pinarayi Vijayan (@pinarayivijayan) August 2, 2025



At the event, tearing into the National Film Awards for choosing The Kerala Story for two awards, Vijayan spoke about the early history of Malayalam cinema in making socially relevant films right from its infancy, while other industries were focusing on mythological films.

On the conclusion of the first day, Kerala Minister Saji Cherian said, “The first day concluded successfully. Mohanlal and several other prominent personalities participated. Five panel discussions were held, raising numerous suggestions. Everyone’s opinion was heard democratically.”

Multiple Issues Raised To Reform The Malayalam Film Industry At The Conclave

“Key issues such as defined working hours, employment laws, work overload, and job security were actively discussed. There was also a strong suggestion that both male and female representatives must be present in grievance redressal cells, “Cherian added.

The minister further said, “Discussions at the conclave strongly raised the demand for legal safeguards against online hate and cyberattacks. There was also a call to form a state-level jury for selecting films for various film festivals.”

ALSO READ: Monsoon Rain Lashes Parts of Delhi, Waterlogging in Several Areas