Monsoon Rain Lashes Parts of Delhi, Waterlogging in Several Areas

Published: August 3, 2025 03:41:00 IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate showers accompanied by thunderstorms between August 1 and August 3 (Sunday) in the national capital, Delhi. As per the IMD's report, heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely over parts of the Northeast and adjoining eastern India over the next seven days in Delhi.

Waterlogging in Panchkuian Marg after a short spell of downpour in Delhi. (Credit - X)

Published: August 3, 2025 03:41:00 IST

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate showers accompanied by thunderstorms between August 1 and August 3 (Sunday) in the national capital, Delhi.

As per the IMD’s report, heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely over parts of the Northeast and adjoining eastern India over the next seven days in Delhi. 

Early Sunday morning witnessed a short spell of downpours. Many areas got waterlogged. Watch the visual. Stay tuned for more updates. 

Vijay Chowk area

Connaught Place area

Minto Bridge area 

Sarojini Nagar area 

Areas near AIIMS 

Panchkuian Marg area 

RK Puram area

