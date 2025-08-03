Monsoon Rain Lashes Parts of Delhi, Waterlogging in Several Areas

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate showers accompanied by thunderstorms between August 1 and August 3 (Sunday) in the national capital, Delhi.

As per the IMD’s report, heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely over parts of the Northeast and adjoining eastern India over the next seven days in Delhi.

Early Sunday morning witnessed a short spell of downpours. Many areas got waterlogged. Watch the visual. Stay tuned for more updates.

Vijay Chowk area

#WATCH | Delhi | Rain lashes parts of the National Capital. (Visuals from Vijay Chowk) pic.twitter.com/sgKiGdUOux — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2025

Connaught Place area

#WATCH | Delhi | Rain lashes parts of the National Capital. (Visuals from Connaught Place) pic.twitter.com/79Gsoigwh3 — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2025

Minto Bridge area

#WATCH | Delhi: Rain lashes several parts of the National Capital. (Visuals from Minto Bridge) pic.twitter.com/kBncXehQhO — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2025

Sarojini Nagar area

#WATCH | Delhi: Rain lashes several parts of the National Capital. (Visuals from Sarojini Nagar) pic.twitter.com/gXlpXwmsJh — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2025

Areas near AIIMS

#WATCH | Delhi: Rain lashes several parts of the National Capital. (Visuals from AIIMS) pic.twitter.com/Np6IpCDP7J — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2025

Panchkuian Marg area

#WATCH | Delhi | Waterlogging in parts of the national capital following a spell of rain. (Visuals from Panchkuian Marg) pic.twitter.com/Im77ERO6Ps — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2025

RK Puram area

#WATCH | Delhi: Rain lashes several parts of the National Capital. (Visuals from Motibagh and RK Puram) pic.twitter.com/mE9oKCKMrV — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2025

