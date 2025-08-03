Home > India > Who Is MK Sanu? The Iconic Malayali Writer Who Passes Away At 97

Who Is MK Sanu? The Iconic Malayali Writer Who Passes Away At 97

Malayalam writer, scholar and former MLA MK Sanu passed away at the age of 97 on Saturday in Kochi. Sanu was undergoing treatment at the Amrita hospital for the past week after sustaining injuries in a fall, as per the hospital's statement. The Malayali writer was the recipient of Ezhuthachan Puraskaram, instituted by the Kerala Sahitya Akademi, in 2013 and Kendra Sahitya Akademi award in 2011.

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 3, 2025 03:15:44 IST

Malayalam writer, scholar and former MLA MK Sanu passed away at the age of 97 on Saturday in Kochi. Sanu was undergoing treatment at the Amrita hospital for the past week after sustaining injuries in a fall, as per the hospital's statement.

The Malayali writer was the recipient of Ezhuthachan Puraskaram, instituted by the Kerala Sahitya Akademi, in 2013 and Kendra Sahitya Akademi award in 2011.

Pinarayi Vijayan Pays Tribute by Saying MK Sanu Was One of the Towering Figures in Kerala’s Cultural Landscape

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled his demise, saying, “Prof. M K Sanu, one of the towering figures in Kerala’s cultural landscape, has passed away. The curtain has fallen on a life that immensely enriched contemporary Kerala society and its history through his writings, speeches, and tireless work.”

Remembering the legendary writer, the Kerala CM said, “Later, our connection grew closer. His electoral victory from the Ernakulam Legislative Assembly constituency was noteworthy. His former students and colleagues stood solidly behind him during that election. He was always gentle in his interactions, humble in demeanour, yet unwavering in expressing his views.”

Born on October 27, 1928, in Thumboli in Alappuzha District, he served as a schoolteacher for 4 years. Later, he became a professor in government colleges.

In 1958, he published his first book, ‘Anchu Sastra Nayakanmar (Five Major Scientists)’. In 1960, he also published a book of criticism, Kaattum Velichavum. He retired from service in 1983.

MK Sanu Won MLA Seat From Ernakulam with Left Support in 1987

In 1986, he became the president of the Progressive Literature Society. In 1987, he contested as an independent candidate with the Support of the Left from the Ernakulam Legislative Assembly constituency and won. 

He has written 36 books, including biographies of Sri Narayanaguru Swami, Sahodaran Ayyappan and Changampuzha Krishnapillai.

